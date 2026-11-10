Politics

Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture welcomed in Hanoi

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau called on Japan's Gunma prefecture to continue promoting cooperation with Vietnamese localities and swiftly translate agreements signed with Ninh Binh province and Hai Phong city into concrete cooperative projects, while exploring opportunities to expand ties with other Vietnamese localities.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (R) receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture, in Hanoi on the morning of November 10. Photo: VNA
Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (R) receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture, in Hanoi on the morning of November 10. Photo: VNA

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau received Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture, in Hanoi on the morning of November 10.

At the meeting, the Deputy PM commended the governor and Gunma prefecture for their efforts to promote investment in Vietnam by around 60 businesses from the prefecture, with total registered capital of 10 billion JPY (63.3 million USD).

Over the years, Gunma has actively promoted friendship and cooperation with Vietnam and welcomed several high-ranking Vietnamese leaders on visits to the prefecture. To date, around 60 Gunma-based businesses have invested in Vietnam in sectors including plastics and transport equipment. The prefecture is also supporting around 40 businesses in exploring investment and business opportunities in Vietnam.

As of October 2026, about 16,000 Vietnamese nationals were living in Gunma, making them the largest foreign community in the prefecture.

Chau affirmed that the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has continued to develop strongly, substantively and effectively across all areas in the three years since its upgrade in November 2023. Cooperation between localities, human resource connections and people-to-people exchanges have grown increasingly close.

The second Vietnam-Japan Local Cooperation Forum, held in Hue city in September 2026, made a positive mark, bringing together leaders from 40 localities of the two countries, he said.

The Deputy PM welcomed plans by Gunma businesses to expand cooperation with Vietnam in digital transformation, technology and human resource training, including partnerships with FPT Corporation and Vietnam-Japan University.

He noted that General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam is paying an official visit to Japan and has held highly successful talks with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. The two sides have agreed to issue a Vietnam-Japan Joint Vision Statement, opening a new phase of development as partners advancing together and co-creating for mutual benefit, high-quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience.

Chau called on the governor and Gunma prefecture to continue promoting cooperation with Vietnamese localities and swiftly translate agreements signed with Ninh Binh province and Hai Phong city into concrete cooperative projects, while exploring opportunities to expand ties with other Vietnamese localities.

He expressed his hope that the Gunma authorities would continue encouraging businesses from the prefecture to expand investment in Vietnam in sectors where Japan has strengths and Vietnam has significant development potential, including manufacturing, high-tech agriculture, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and smart manufacturing.

He also called for stronger cooperation in training and recruiting Vietnamese workers, engineers and highly skilled personnel; closer links between educational institutions and businesses to align training with practical needs; and expanded programmes enabling students from Vietnam-Japan University, FPT University and other Vietnamese educational institutions to undertake academic exchanges, internships and employment in Gunma.

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Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (R) receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture, in Hanoi on the morning of November 10. Photo: VNA

Chau urged Gunma to continue supporting the more than 16,000 Vietnamese residents in the prefecture by ensuring safe and favourable conditions for their living, studying and working, and facilitating their integration, development and positive contributions to the local community.

He also called for stronger cultural, educational, tourism and youth exchanges, as well as the continued organisation of the Vietnam-Gunma Exchange Festival and joint cultural and tourism promotion activities, helping strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Thanking the Deputy PM for receiving the delegation, Yamamoto Ichita said the delegation includes more than 20 reputable businesses operating successfully across a wide range of sectors. Many are actively investing in Vietnam, while others are keen to establish business and cooperation ties with the country.

As part of the visit, Gunma prefecture and Hai Phong city held a working session and signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation on November 9, opening a new chapter in the fine relationship between the two localities./.

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