Business

Vietnamese goods make strong impression at CIIE 2026

A wide range of products is on display, particularly processed fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bird's nest, coffee, tea and canned foods. Participating businesses focus on deep processing, modern packaging and strict compliance with China's food safety and hygiene standards.

Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Tran Huy Hung (centre) and Vu Ba Phu (first, left), General Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, visit Vietnam's trade pavilion at the 2026 China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Tran Huy Hung (centre) and Vu Ba Phu (first, left), General Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, visit Vietnam's trade pavilion at the 2026 China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Vietnam’s largest-ever trade pavilion at the 2026 China International Import Expo (CIIE) has drawn strong interest from visitors and international partners, with Vietnamese businesses signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and exploring major export opportunities during the November 5-10 event in Shanghai.

The Vietnamese trade pavilion covers a record 1,000 sq.m and brings together 80 businesses in the food and beverage sector. Meanwhile, the 132-sq.m Vietnam national pavilion also showcases the country's achievements and economic potential while promoting investment and tourism.

A wide range of products is on display, particularly processed fruits and vegetables, dairy products, bird's nest, coffee, tea and canned foods. Participating businesses focus on deep processing, modern packaging and strict compliance with China's food safety and hygiene standards.

Notably, Vietnam has combined traditional promotion activities with cross-border e-commerce to expand its market reach. A “Mega Livestream” session held in cooperation with Douyin E-commerce has provided a direct digital channel to bring Vietnamese agricultural produce and food products to more consumers in China.

Careful preparations have already generated positive commercial results for several participating businesses.

Vina T&T Group signed an MoU with MDL Commerce Group Co., Ltd., a Chinese food retail and distribution system associated with the METRO brand on November 6. The agreement marks a new step in cooperation between the two companies and opens up further opportunities for Vietnamese agricultural products to gain deeper access to China's distribution networks and consumers.

Meanwhile, Mekong Herbals JSC secured three major potential partners. The company signed an MoU with one to distribute health-oriented products and source clean fruits and vegetables. Another, specialising in processed powders, frozen products and rice paper, plans to visit Vietnam to survey factories, with expected imports of up to 15 containers a year. A major Chinese vegetarian food distribution chain has also approached the company to explore cooperation.

These initial outcomes bring direct economic benefits to participating businesses while demonstrating the capacity of Vietnam's agricultural and processed food sectors to supply high-quality products to international markets.

Vietnamese Consul General in Shanghai Tran Huy Hung commended the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and participating businesses for their thorough preparations and efforts to project a modern, professional image of Vietnam. He noted that CIIE 2026 provides a strategic platform to boost Vietnamese goods' presence in China and deepen bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

According to the CIIE Bureau, this year's six-day expo covers a record exhibition area of more than 440,000 sq.m for the first time and attracts participants from 162 countries, territories, and international organisations.

More than 300 Fortune Global 500 companies, leading corporations and over 2,000 first-time exhibitors registered to participate. The event features more than 480 products making their debut in China, Asia or globally./.

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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #CIIE 2026 #Vietnamese pavilion #Vietnamese businesses #MoU #foods #2026 China International Import Expo China Vietnam
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