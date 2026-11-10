Cao Bang, China's Guangxi explore key areas for cross-border cooperation

Cao Bang (VNA) – The northern mountainous province of Cao Bang is seeking to expand investment and business cooperation with China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in tourism, trade and industry, with a focus on turning existing cooperation commitments into concrete projects.

The direction was discussed at a meeting on November 9 between Le Hai Hoa, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Committee, and a delegation of businesses from Chongzuo and Baise cities in Guangxi.

At the meeting, Chinese businesses proposed several areas for cooperation. In tourism, they suggested connecting the Detian-Ban Gioc tourism route through the Ly Van- Shuo Long border gates, developing resort services, cultural experiences and regular outdoor performances.

They also proposed developing a coffee value chain to diversify tourism services and encourage visitors to stay longer in the area.

In the industrial sector, a Chinese elevator manufacturer expressed interest in studying the possibility of building a factory in Cao Bang to capitalise on cross-border trade links between the two sides.

Speaking at the meeting, Hoa said that after more than a decade of promoting trade and economic exchanges, Cao Bang is facing new development opportunities.

The province remains committed to translating cooperation pledges into practical projects, particularly the 14 memoranda of understanding signed at the International Scientific Conference on Cross-border Economic and Trade Development, he said.

Hoa welcomed the proposal to study investment in a tourism service complex in the Ly Van area and assigned the provincial Department of Finance to take the lead in promoting the project.

Regarding the proposed elevator manufacturing plant, he encouraged the investor to clarify its scale and implementation plan. Relevant provincial agencies were tasked with guiding investment procedures, surveying potential sites and connecting the project with domestic supply chains.

Stressing that business growth was a driving force for Cao Bang's development, Hoa pledged that the provincial authorities would work closely with investors, with credibility, action and tangible results serving as the foundations for cooperation.

He also called on provincial departments and agencies to promptly address difficulties and create favourable conditions for the first joint projects to get off the ground.

The meeting reaffirmed Cao Bang's determination to expand cross-border economic cooperation and strengthen links between the Chinese market and ASEAN, thus contributing to local socio-economic development./.