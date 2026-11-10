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Petrolimex steps up strategic cooperation with Japan’s ENEOS

Under the MoU, the two sides will focus on ensuring and diversifying fuel supplies to improve their responsiveness to supply chain fluctuations. They will also explore cooperation opportunities in high-quality petroleum products, petrochemicals and new energy solutions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) and Japan’s ENEOS Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tokyo on November 9 to strengthen fuel supply security and develop high-quality and sustainable energy products for the Vietnamese market.

The signing, held during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan, marked a further step in the strategic partnership between the two companies.

Under the MoU, the two sides will focus on ensuring and diversifying fuel supplies to improve their responsiveness to supply chain fluctuations. They will also explore cooperation opportunities in high-quality petroleum products, petrochemicals and new energy solutions.

In the event of unusual market fluctuations or potential supply disruptions, the two sides will coordinate measures such as seeking alternative supply sources and working together on logistics. Specific supply arrangements or transactions will be subject to separate agreements between the two parties.

Pham Van Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Management of Petrolimex, said the long-term strategic partnership with ENEOS remains a top priority for Petrolimex. The MoU will help both sides leverage their respective strengths, diversify supply sources, enhance their capacity to adapt to energy market fluctuations, and expand opportunities to develop high-quality petroleum products for Vietnamese consumers and businesses.

Petrolimex and ENEOS established their strategic partnership in 2016. Through ENEOS Vietnam Co. Ltd, the Japanese corporation is currently a strategic shareholder of Petrolimex.

Over the years, the two companies have undertaken practical cooperation in corporate governance, technical expertise, continuous improvement (Kaizen), operational efficiency, and research into emissions reduction solutions.

The 2025–2027 technical cooperation programme between Petrolimex and the Japan Cooperation Centre for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP), with the participation of ENEOS experts, continues to focus on improving environmental sustainability in petroleum distribution, reducing product losses and cutting greenhouse gas emissions. This cooperation provides a practical foundation for further strengthening the partnership in the coming period.

The Petrolimex–ENEOS partnership is aligned with the two countries' orientations to promote economic ties, energy cooperation and green transition./.

VNA
#An ninh năng lượng #NQ 70 #Petrolimex #strategic cooperation #Japan #ENEOS #energy products #petroleum products Japan Vietnam
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