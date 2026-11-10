Politics

Top Vietnamese leader receives co-leader of Japan Innovation Party

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam receives Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam receives Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.

At the reception, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the strong progress in Vietnam-Japan relations over the past three years since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. They also discussed measures to deepen bilateral ties across all fields and strengthen cooperation between the Japan Innovation Party and the CPV in the coming years.

General Secretary and President Lam thanked the Japan Innovation Party for its contributions to the development of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Japan over the years. He called on Fujita Fumitake to continue supporting efforts to bring the two countries' relations into a new phase of development, as partners advancing together and co-creating for mutual benefit, high-quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience.

He also called for stronger exchanges and cooperation between the Japan Innovation Party and Vietnam.

vnanet_potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-tiep-dong-chu-tich-dang-duy-tan-nhat-ban-fujita-fumitake-9143459.jpg
The reception in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Fujita Fumitake welcomed and highly appreciated the top Vietnamese leader and his spouse’s official visit to Japan. He expressed his desire to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between the Japan Innovation Party and the CPV, while calling for the two sides to leverage Party-to-Party cooperation to further advance Vietnam-Japan ties across various fields, particularly digital transformation, green transition, innovation, high-quality human resource training, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

On the occasion, General Secretary and President Lam invited Fumitake and other Japan Innovation Party leaders to visit Vietnam soon to discuss measures to promote relations between the two Parties and the two countries./.

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