☀️ Morning digest on November 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae presided over a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Tokyo on November 9 afternoon (local time).

At the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader is accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on an official Japan visit from November 8–11 at the invitation of the Japanese State. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko and its 20 key leaders in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official Japan visit.



The alliance leaders included Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki, Minister of Agriculture Takebe Arata and other Japanese lawmakers. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of major Japanese corporations in Tokyo on November 9 as part of his official visit to Japan, discussing ways to expand investment and strengthen business cooperation between the two countries.



At a meeting with Masayoshi Fujimoto, Chairman and CEO of Sojitz Corporation, General Secretary and President Lam praised the group’s effective investment and business operations in Vietnam over the past 40 years. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered a policy address to the National Diet of Japan on November 9 afternoon (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

At the National Diet of Japan (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam said he is glad to return to Japan for the first time in his new role and feels more deeply the value and historical depth of Vietnam–Japan ties. Fifty-three years of diplomatic ties and exchanges dating back centuries have built an invaluable foundation between the two peoples. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu in Tokyo on November 9 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.



At the meetings, the Vietnamese leader thanked Speaker Mori Eisuke, President Sekiguchi Masakazu and the Japanese National Diet for their warm reception for the high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to deliver a policy address to the National Diet, where he shared information about Vietnam, Vietnam-Japan relations, and regional and global developments. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.



The package spans power, education, nuclear, artificial intelligence (AI), marine policy, environment, law and intellectual property. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in telecommunications infrastructure, technology, cybersecurity and high-tech human resources training.



At the meeting, Dung welcomed Narvinger and the high-level Ericsson delegation to Vietnam and spoke highly of the group's contributions during more than 30 years of operations in the country. Read full story



- The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology welcomed the Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev at Nam Dinh Vu Port, the northern city of Hai Phong on November 9 afternoon as it began a Vietnam–Russia scientific survey.

Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev (Photo: VNA)

This is the third joint marine scientific survey in Vietnamese waters, running from November 4 - December 12, and one of the opening field activities under the Vietnam–Russia roadmap for marine scientific research cooperation for 2026-2035. It comes ahead of the meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-Governmental Committee expected in early December. Read full story



- The domestic railway sector started selling and accepting payment for train tickets on the VNeID electronic identification app on November 9, as it pushes service modernisation and diversifies passenger service channels.



The integration lets citizens book directly on the platform without installing separate apps. It is part of Vietnam National Railway Group’s broad digitalisation strategy and follows a series of e-ticketing upgrades aimed at maximising passenger convenience. Read full story



- Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa visited Bo Da Pagoda, part of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac complex - a UNESCO World Heritage site on November 9, presenting and planting a Bodhi tree at the pagoda as a symbol of friendship and cultural and spiritual ties between Vietnam and India.

Delegates plant the Bodhi tree at the Bo Da Pagoda in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, the delegation explored the historical, cultural, architectural and Buddhist values of the pagoda in Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh city./. Read full story