Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 10

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae presided over a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam in Tokyo on November 9 afternoon (local time).

r-1.jpg
At the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

The top Vietnamese leader is accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on an official Japan visit from November 8–11 at the invitation of the Japanese State. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko and its 20 key leaders in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official Japan visit.

The alliance leaders included Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki, Minister of Agriculture Takebe Arata and other Japanese lawmakers. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders of major Japanese corporations in Tokyo on November 9 as part of his official visit to Japan, discussing ways to expand investment and strengthen business cooperation between the two countries.

At a meeting with Masayoshi Fujimoto, Chairman and CEO of Sojitz Corporation, General Secretary and President Lam praised the group’s effective investment and business operations in Vietnam over the past 40 years. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered a policy address to the National Diet of Japan on November 9 afternoon (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

e.jpg
At the National Diet of Japan (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam said he is glad to return to Japan for the first time in his new role and feels more deeply the value and historical depth of Vietnam–Japan ties. Fifty-three years of diplomatic ties and exchanges dating back centuries have built an invaluable foundation between the two peoples. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Speaker of Japan's House of Representatives Mori Eisuke and President of the House of Councillors Sekiguchi Masakazu in Tokyo on November 9 afternoon (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.

At the meetings, the Vietnamese leader thanked Speaker Mori Eisuke, President Sekiguchi Masakazu and the Japanese National Diet for their warm reception for the high-ranking Vietnamese Party and State delegation. He also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to deliver a policy address to the National Diet, where he shared information about Vietnam, Vietnam-Japan relations, and regional and global developments. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.

The package spans power, education, nuclear, artificial intelligence (AI), marine policy, environment, law and intellectual property. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Per Narvinger, President and CEO of Swedish telecommunications equipment maker Ericsson, in Hanoi on November 9 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in telecommunications infrastructure, technology, cybersecurity and high-tech human resources training.

At the meeting, Dung welcomed Narvinger and the high-level Ericsson delegation to Vietnam and spoke highly of the group's contributions during more than 30 years of operations in the country. Read full story

- The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology welcomed the Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev at Nam Dinh Vu Port, the northern city of Hai Phong on November 9 afternoon as it began a Vietnam–Russia scientific survey.

fe.jpg
Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev (Photo: VNA)

This is the third joint marine scientific survey in Vietnamese waters, running from November 4 - December 12, and one of the opening field activities under the Vietnam–Russia roadmap for marine scientific research cooperation for 2026-2035. It comes ahead of the meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-Governmental Committee expected in early December. Read full story

- The domestic railway sector started selling and accepting payment for train tickets on the VNeID electronic identification app on November 9, as it pushes service modernisation and diversifies passenger service channels.

The integration lets citizens book directly on the platform without installing separate apps. It is part of Vietnam National Railway Group’s broad digitalisation strategy and follows a series of e-ticketing upgrades aimed at maximising passenger convenience. Read full story

- Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa visited Bo Da Pagoda, part of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac complex - a UNESCO World Heritage site on November 9, presenting and planting a Bodhi tree at the pagoda as a symbol of friendship and cultural and spiritual ties between Vietnam and India.

potal-dai-su-cong-hoa-an-do-trao-tang-cay-bo-de-tai-chua-bo-da-bac-ninh.jpg
Delegates plant the Bodhi tree at the Bo Da Pagoda in Bac Ninh city. (Photo: VNA)

During the visit, the delegation explored the historical, cultural, architectural and Buddhist values of the pagoda in Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh city./. Read full story

VNA
#morning digest
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

Activities of Party General Secretary and President To Lam's official visit to Japan, the 10th National Buddhist Congress, and the sixth political consultation at the deputy foreign minister level between Vietnam and Spain are among news highlights over last weekend.

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

☀️ Morning digest on November 5

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's reception for Lao NA President Sonexay Siphandone, Vietnam attending the 11th Lancang–Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the Vietnam-EU Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum 2026 are among news highlights on November 4 evening.

See more

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae hosts a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse in Tokyo on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan issue Joint Vision Statement

The leaders of Vietnam and Japan affirmed that bilateral cooperation in areas including defence, security, the economy, economic security, energy resources, trade, investment, science, technology, agriculture, the environment, ocean management, education and training, labour, culture, sports, tourism, law and justice, locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges has developed substantially and has continued to strengthen and broaden.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae meet the press in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time) (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, Japanese PM meet the press after talks

The two sides agreed to issue the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement, lifting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height as equal partners that accompany and co-create together on mutual benefit, for quality growth, strategic autonomy and self-reliance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witness the exchange of cooperation documents (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Japanese leaders witness exchange of cooperation deals

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.

At the welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader welcomed in Japan on official visit

The visit is expected to turn agreements and commitments reached by high-ranking leaders into practical cooperation schemes and projects across various fields, and make positive contributions to each country’s development goals as well as global and regional peace, cooperation and development.

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Cambodia’s 73rd Independence Day

Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations on Cambodia’s 73rd Independence Day

In its congratulatory message, the CPV Central Committee warmly congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements over the past 73 years. It expressed its confidence that under the wise reign of King Norodom Sihamoni and the leadership of the Senate, National Assembly, and Government, with the CPP led by President Hun Sen, playing a central role, Cambodia will continue to achieve new and more comprehensive successes.

Security forces and police are deployed outside the home of a shooting suspect in the town of Ostrowiec Świętokrzyski, Poland, on November 8. (Photo: PAP)

Vietnamese leaders send condolences over shooting in Poland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 9 sent messages of condolences to Polish President Karol Nawrocki and Prime Minister Donald Tusk over a recent mass shooting in the city of Krakow.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 9

The Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation, the 2027 state budget plan approved, and the 9th Vietnam–Australia defence policy dialogue are among news highlights on November 9.

The 9th Vietnam–Australia defence policy dialogue in Hanoi on November 9, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Australia hold 9th defence policy dialogue

The two sides agreed to effectively implement the common perceptions reached by the two countries' senior leaders and defence ministries, as reflected in the joint statement on deepening the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the updated joint vision statement on further defence cooperation between the Australian Department of Defence and the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence.

The plenary sitting during the 16th National Assembly's second session. (Photo: VNA)

NA debates amendments to Social Insurance Law, focusing on fund safety, risk control

Several deputies supported expanding compulsory social insurance coverage to include digital platform workers and those without formal employment contracts, particularly informal workers, delivery workers and technology-based drivers. However, they stressed the need for an appropriate roadmap and clear regulations on contribution obligations, calculation methods and the responsibilities of digital platforms.

Prof. Furuta Motoo, former Rector of the Vietnam–Japan University (Photo: VNA)

President Ho Chi Minh’s 1946 diplomacy combines steadfastness, flexibility: Japanese expert

In 1946, as President of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh pursued efforts to ease tensions through both official and informal channels. In addition to official diplomatic negotiations with French government leaders, he met leaders of political parties and forces across the political spectrum, held press conferences, gave interviews, and engaged with the French public.