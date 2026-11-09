Russian survey vessel docks in Hai Phong

Hai Phong (VNA) - The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology welcomed the Russian survey vessel Akademik M.A. Lavrentyev at Nam Dinh Vu Port, the northern city of Hai Phong on November 9 afternoon as it began a Vietnam–Russia scientific survey.

This is the third joint marine scientific survey in Vietnamese waters, running from November 4 - December 12, and one of the opening field activities under the Vietnam–Russia roadmap for marine scientific research cooperation for 2026-2035. It comes ahead of the meeting of the Vietnam - Russia Inter-Governmental Committee expected in early December.

Dr. Renat Shakirov, head of the scientific team on board, said the survey reflects contributions from many Vietnamese agencies and sectors, especially the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Shakirov presented Russian marine research achievements and said he wants more female scientists from both countries on future voyages.

Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology Prof. Dr. Tran Tuan Anh said the meeting continues joint research voyages and builds trust between the two countries’ scientists. He said the third survey holds significance as it falls in the Vietnam – Russia Year of Science, Technology and Training Cooperation 2026 and opens survey activities under the 2026-2035 roadmap. Following the 2019 and 2025 voyages, it concretises long-term cooperation through joint scientific work.

Dr. Le Dinh Nam, Deputy Director of the Institute of Earth Sciences, said the survey is not only a scientific activity but also an important opportunity to foster research cooperation, share expertise, access modern survey methods and technologies and improve the marine research capacity of Vietnamese scientific staff.

As the focal unit coordinating research activities, the institute will keep working closely with Russian partners and relevant agencies to ensure the survey is safe, effective and meets its scientific goals, he added./.