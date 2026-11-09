Indian Ambassador presents Bodhi tree to Bo Da Pagoda in Bac Ninh

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Tshering W. Sherpa visited Bo Da Pagoda, part of the Yen Tu - Vinh Nghiem - Con Son, Kiep Bac complex - a UNESCO World Heritage site on November 9, presenting and planting a Bodhi tree at the pagoda as a symbol of friendship and cultural and spiritual ties between Vietnam and India.

During the visit, the delegation explored the historical, cultural, architectural and Buddhist values of the pagoda in Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh city.

Venerable Thich Tuc Vinh, abbot of the pagoda, said the site was originally built during the Ly Dynasty (1009-1225) and expanded in 1720.

Despite several restorations, it has retained its distinctive traditional architecture, featuring a layout known as “open inside, closed outside”. It comprises Tu An Pagoda, Tam Duc Hermitage, Cao Pagoda and an ancient tower garden, considered the largest of its kind in Vietnam. The pagoda also preserves 1,935 Buddhist woodblocks of the Lam Te Zen sect, which have been recognised as national treasures.

The pagoda was named a special national relic in 2016. It is part of the Yen Tu-Vinh Nghiem-Con Son-Kiep Bac Complex of Monuments and Landscapes inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List in 2025.

Speaking at the tree presentation ceremony, Ambassador Sherpa stressed that the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India was built on strong foundations of historical, cultural, artistic and religious connections. The elevation of bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened a new development phase in the ties, he said.

Looking towards the 55th anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic relations in 2027, he expressed his wish to work with Bac Ninh city and Bo Da Pagoda to organise more cultural, heritage and Buddhist exchange activities, thereby strengthening friendship, trust and people-to-people ties.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the Bac Ninh city People’s Committee Dao Thanh Truong thanked the Indian Embassy for the meaningful gift, saying the two countries shared a long-standing traditional friendship rooted in common historical and cultural values and a commitment to peace.

He said the presentation and planting of the Bodhi tree is a practical cultural and spiritual exchange that will deepen mutual understanding, trust and bonds between the two countries' people, he noted.

Bac Ninh authorities also expressed their desire to expand cooperation with Indian partners in culture, tourism, education, economy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, creating stronger connections and practical benefits for both sides.

During the programme, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Pham Hoang Son presented the ambassador with a Buddha painting crafted from agarwood by Huong Viet Cooperative in Van Ha ward. Sherpa, in turn, presented local leaders with a commemorative Buddha statue.

The delegation also enjoyed traditional art performances featuring Ca tru - a form of traditional ceremonial singing and Bac Ninh Quan ho folk songs, helping promote the cultural heritage and identity of the Kinh Bac region and strengthen friendship between the two countries' people./.