Politics

Vietnamese, Venezuelan foreign ministries hold 11th political consultation

To further strengthen the Vietnam-Venezuela Comprehensive Partnership and make it more effective, Giang proposed both sides make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, promptly address difficulties and seize new opportunities to expand cooperation in areas with potential, including oil and gas, telecommunications, agriculture, education and training, and tourism.

An overview of the 11th political consultation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)
An overview of the 11th political consultation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Eduardo Ramirez co-chaired the 11th political consultation between the two ministries in Hanoi on November 10.

Giang briefed his counterpart on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation and development orientations for the coming period. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing friendly and multifaceted cooperation with Latin American countries, with Venezuela among its leading partners.

To further strengthen the Vietnam-Venezuela Comprehensive Partnership and make it more effective, he proposed both sides make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, promptly address difficulties and seize new opportunities to expand cooperation in areas with potential, including oil and gas, telecommunications, agriculture, education and training, and tourism.

Ramirez expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s significant economic, social and diplomatic achievements over the 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal). He voiced confidence that the country will successfully achieve its two centenary goals in 2030 and 2045.

Briefing his counterpart on Venezuela’s recent socio-economic developments and achievements, Ramirez affirmed that Acting President Delcy Rodriguez and the Venezuelan Government always attach importance to and prioritise strengthening ties with Vietnam, a key partner in the Asia-Pacific region.

Venezuela is determined to consolidate and expand cooperation with Vietnam, making positive contributions to the development of both countries, he said, adding that Venezuela is ready to serve as a bridge for Vietnam to deepen its relations with Latin America.

The two sides noted that the Vietnam-Venezuela Comprehensive Partnership has developed positively. Recent highlights included Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung’s visit to Venezuela in June 2026, during which the two sides agreed on a bilateral agenda for 2026-2030. They concurred to work together to develop a specific action plan for its implementation.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation and collaboration between the two ministries, and agreed on orientations and measures to elevate their friendship and cooperation to a new level, making ties more substantive and sustainable.

They agreed to promote and coordinate preparations for high-level visits and meetings, and to convene the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Committee as soon as possible in 2026. They also agreed to step up exchanges among ministries, sectors, localities and between business communities of the two countries.

The two ministries will work with relevant ministries and agencies to advance negotiations and the signing of agreements and deals to complete the legal framework for cooperation in trade, investment, security and law enforcement.

At the consultation, the two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, agreeing to continue consultations, maintain close coordination and support each other at international organisations and multilateral forums of which both Vietnam and Venezuela are members.

During his stay in Hanoi from November 9-11, Ramirez is scheduled to meet leaders of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), and visit several economic establishments and historical and cultural sites in Hanoi./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Vietnam-Venezuela relations #Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang #Venezuela Venezuela
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