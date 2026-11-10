☕ Afternoon briefing on November 10

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, during his official visit to Japan, met separately with former Japanese Prime Ministers Ishiba Shigeru and Kishida Fumio, and Aso Taro, who is also Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Tokyo on November 10.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives former Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides expressed their delight at the rapid and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan relations across all fields over the three years since the countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Nikai Toshihiro, former chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and governors of several Japanese localities, in Tokyo on November 10, as part of his official visit to Japan.



The Japanese governors included Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko, Niigata Governor Hanazumi Hideyo, Yamanashi Governor Nagasaki Kotaro, Mie Governor Ichimi Katsuyuki, and Wakayama Governor Miyazaki Izumi. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam met with Chairman of the Central Committee of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10, as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

At a meeting between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairman of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam thanked Shii and JCP leaders for their warm sentiment to the CPV and Vietnamese people after the 14th National Congress of the CPV. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10 morning (local time), as part of his official visit to Japan.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam receives Fujita Fumitake, Co-President of the Japan Innovation Party, in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

At the reception, the two leaders expressed their satisfaction with the strong progress in Vietnam-Japan relations over the past three years since the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. They also discussed measures to deepen bilateral ties across all fields and strengthen cooperation between the Japan Innovation Party and the CPV in the coming years. Read full story



- Japanese Emperor Naruhito awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun to former Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star to former Deputy PM Nguyen Chi Dung, at a ceremony in Tokyo on November 10, in recognition of their contributions to bilateral relations.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito (left) congratulates former Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the ceremony in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The decisions on the conferment of the decorations were announced by the Japanese government on November 3. Read full story



- Madam Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended cultural and artistic exchange events in Japan on November 8 and 9 as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the Northeast Asian country.



The activities included a fashion show entitled “The Threads We Share” in Tokyo and the opening ceremony of the Vietnam–Japan small sculpture exhibition, themed “Dialogue”, in Kanagawa prefecture. Read full story



- With a population of more than 100 million, an expanding middle class and rising demand for imported food, Vietnam is becoming an increasingly attractive market for US agricultural products, supported by growing bilateral trade and strong consumer purchasing power.



On November 9, MM Mega Market Vietnam, in collaboration with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, launched the “Taste of USA 2026” programme, which will run from November 12 to 25 at 12 MM Mega Market centres nationwide. The event will showcase more than 450 US products, including dairy products, cheese, meat, poultry, fresh fruit, nuts and seafood. Read full story



- A total of 1,005 sets of martyrs’ remains have been found and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward so far, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command said on November 9.



The remains, including 371 sets accompanied by personal belongings, were recovered by officers and soldiers of Team K74 under the municipal Military Command between June 23 and November 9. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has submitted a master plan for Phu Bai International Airport for 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, to the Ministry of Construction for appraisal and approval.



Under the proposed plan, the airport, located in Phu Bai and Huong Thuy wards of Hue city, will serve as an international facility within Vietnam’s national civil airport network, with facilities shared for civil and military purposes./. Read full story



