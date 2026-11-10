Society

Up to 1,005 sets of martyrs’ remains recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park so far

The remains, including 371 sets accompanied by personal belongings, were recovered by officers and soldiers of Team K74 under the municipal Military Command between June 23 and November 9.

Officers and soldiers of Team K74 transport recovered martyrs’ remains to a sampling area for identification before placing them at the memorial house in Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)
Officers and soldiers of Team K74 transport recovered martyrs’ remains to a sampling area for identification before placing them at the memorial house in Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – A total of 1,005 sets of martyrs’ remains have been found and recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward so far, the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command said on November 9.

The remains, including 371 sets accompanied by personal belongings, were recovered by officers and soldiers of Team K74 under the municipal Military Command between June 23 and November 9.

Of the total, 972 sets were found individually while 33 were recovered from eight mass grave sites.

The search and recovery operation at the park has been conducted in two phases. During the first phase, from June 23 to October 14, the team retrieved 731 sets of remains, which were subsequently honoured and reburied in accordance with regulations.

The second phase began on October 15. Expanding the search area, Team K74 has so far discovered another 274 individual sets of remains, 64 of which were accompanied by personal belongings.

On November 9 alone, the team excavated more than 620 cu.m. of soil and found six additional sets of remains, two of them accompanied by personal belongings.

Recently, the municipal Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains announced a plan for the second phase of the operation at Le Thi Rieng Park. The plan aims to push ahead with searching for and recovering remains at previously surveyed sites, expand the search area, and promptly conduct DNA testing to identify the fallen soldiers, helping return them to their hometowns, families and comrades.

Authorities will carefully examine locations where remains have been found while conducting surveys and searching for additional burial trenches. All activities must follow rigorous scientific procedures and professional standards, in strict compliance with the law.

The steering committee has also called for close coordination among municipal departments, local authorities and participating forces to ensure the safety of personnel, equipment and infrastructure, as well as public order and traffic safety.

The second phase will follow a rolling approach, prioritising accessible areas before moving on to more challenging sites, in line with the principle of proceeding cautiously and thoroughly, completing each stage before moving to the next.

The second phase is expected to be completed this November./.

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