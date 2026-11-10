Culture - Sports

Vietnam's first lady attends cultural exchanges in Japan

The activities included a fashion show entitled “The Threads We Share” in Tokyo and the opening ceremony of the Vietnam–Japan small sculpture exhibition, themed “Dialogue”, in Kanagawa prefecture.

Madam Ngo Phuong Ly (front, second from right), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the fashion show entitled “The Threads We Share” in Tokyo on November 8, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
Madam Ngo Phuong Ly (front, second from right), spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attends the fashion show entitled “The Threads We Share” in Tokyo on November 8, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – Madam Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, attended cultural and artistic exchange events in Japan on November 8 and 9 as part of the Vietnamese leader’s official visit to the Northeast Asian country.

The activities included a fashion show entitled “The Threads We Share” in Tokyo and the opening ceremony of the Vietnam–Japan small sculpture exhibition, themed “Dialogue”, in Kanagawa prefecture.

The fashion show spotlighted collections by Vietnamese and Japanese designers to highlight cultural similarities and the pride both countries take in their traditions and identities.

The silk threads featured in the programme symbolised not only the material used to create garments but also the connection between the past and present, Vietnamese aesthetic thinking and Japan’s meticulous craftsmanship.

At the event, the Vietnamese designer presented the “Ikigai” collection, featuring handmade silk woven by using different techniques and textures.

The designs combined modern silhouettes with elements inspired by the beauty of Vietnamese traditional costumes from different historical periods. They conveyed stories about the meaning of life and the joy of craftsmanship, while expressing pride in the country's rich history and cultural heritage.

The Japanese designer, meanwhile, showcased the refined structure and elegance of Kyoto silk and traditional Japanese weaving techniques.

The programme also offered opportunities to promote traditional craftsmanship, encourage production partnerships and exchanges between artisans, and support the development of sustainable fashion and handicraft industries in both countries.

vna-potal-phu-nhan-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-du-cac-hoat-dong-giao-luu-van-hoa-nghe-thuat-tai-nhat-ban-9142837.jpg
Madam Ngo Phuong Ly and other visitors at the Vietnam–Japan small sculpture exhibition in Kanagawa prefecture on November 9, 2026 (Photo published by VNA)

On November 9, Ly attended the opening of the Vietnam–Japan Small Sculpture Exhibition, themed “Dialogue”, at the Kanagawa prefectural government building.

Initiated by the Vietnamese leader's spouse, the exhibition was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, in coordination with the Kanagawa prefectural government.

It displayed 31 works by 18 sculptors from different generations, including 13 Vietnamese and five Japanese artists. This is the first exhibition held overseas to bring together such a large group of prominent contemporary Vietnamese sculptors.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji reviewed cultural exchanges between the prefecture and Vietnam, stressing that culture could transcend borders and connect people.

He also announced that the musical “Princess Anio”, inspired by the love story between a Vietnamese princess and a Japanese merchant some 400 years ago, will be staged in Hanoi in March 2027.

Nguyen Anh Minh, Director of the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, thanked Ly for initiating the exhibition, saying that “Dialogue” represent an exchange between the two cultures. Displayed side by side, the artworks retain their distinctive identities while revealing shared inspirations and interesting differences.

Following the opening ceremony, Ly, Kuroiwa and others toured the exhibition and experienced Japanese calligraphy.

Appreciating Kanagawa's affection for Vietnam, Ly praised the decision to host the exhibition at the prefectural government building, a site of considerable historical value.

She said the exhibition not only introduces important works by renowned artists but also demonstrates that art is a universal language without borders, bringing people and nations closer together.

Noting that people from Vietnam and Japan have maintained exchanges for hundreds of years, she stressed that people-to-people interactions are among the foundations of the two countries' friendship.

The lady expressed her hope that more Japanese people will have opportunities to discover Vietnamese sculpture, and vice versa, through future exhibitions and cultural events, thereby helping strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Madam Ngo Phuong Ly #Ngo Phuong Ly #Vietnam-Japan relations #cultural exchanges #Kanagawa prefecture Japan Vietnam
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