Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2026 to connect cinema, heritage, tourism

Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII), scheduled for November 28 to December 2, will feature a range of activities to bring cinema closer to the public, foster professional exchanges and promote Hanoi’s cultural heritage and tourism.



According to organisers, five public screening venues will be set up in Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Anh, Son Tay and Cau Giay, combining film screenings with art performances and exchanges with audiences. The initiative aims to expand access to films and bring cinematic works closer to local residents.



The festival will also host two professional discussions at the Vietnam Exposition Centre. The “Japanese Cinema Spotlight” session, scheduled for November 29, will focus on filmmaking experience, particularly in animation, storytelling approaches and the exploration of human, social, and humanitarian themes.



The seminar on “Vietnamese Cinema – Promotion and International Connectivity”, slated for November 30, will examine ways to promote Vietnamese films, international experience and the role of State management agencies in bringing Vietnamese cinema to global audiences.



A film market from November 23 to December 4 will be a highlight of HANIFF VIII, serving as a platform for showcasing, trading and connecting cinema, cultural and tourism products, filming locations, posters, trailers and derivative products from domestic and international film institutions and distributors.



Through the language of cinema, Hanoi is portrayed through its history, culture, people, urban landscape and contemporary values.



By introducing domestic and international films and organising professional exchanges, talent development and networking activities, HANIFF, which will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People’s Committee, is expected to expand opportunities for the Vietnamese film industry to engage with international counterparts./.

VNA