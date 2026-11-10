Culture - Sports

Hanoi Int’l Film Festival 2026 to connect cinema, heritage, tourism

According to organisers, five public screening venues will be set up in Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Anh, Son Tay and Cau Giay, combining film screenings with art performances and exchanges with audiences. The initiative aims to expand access to films and bring cinematic works closer to local residents.

The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) is scheduled for November 28 to December 2, 2026. (Photo: the organising board)
The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII) is scheduled for November 28 to December 2, 2026. (Photo: the organising board)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VIII), scheduled for November 28 to December 2, will feature a range of activities to bring cinema closer to the public, foster professional exchanges and promote Hanoi’s cultural heritage and tourism.

According to organisers, five public screening venues will be set up in Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, Dong Anh, Son Tay and Cau Giay, combining film screenings with art performances and exchanges with audiences. The initiative aims to expand access to films and bring cinematic works closer to local residents.

The festival will also host two professional discussions at the Vietnam Exposition Centre. The “Japanese Cinema Spotlight” session, scheduled for November 29, will focus on filmmaking experience, particularly in animation, storytelling approaches and the exploration of human, social, and humanitarian themes.

The seminar on “Vietnamese Cinema – Promotion and International Connectivity”, slated for November 30, will examine ways to promote Vietnamese films, international experience and the role of State management agencies in bringing Vietnamese cinema to global audiences.

A film market from November 23 to December 4 will be a highlight of HANIFF VIII, serving as a platform for showcasing, trading and connecting cinema, cultural and tourism products, filming locations, posters, trailers and derivative products from domestic and international film institutions and distributors.

Through the language of cinema, Hanoi is portrayed through its history, culture, people, urban landscape and contemporary values.

By introducing domestic and international films and organising professional exchanges, talent development and networking activities, HANIFF, which will be jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Hanoi People’s Committee, is expected to expand opportunities for the Vietnamese film industry to engage with international counterparts./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hanoi International Film Festival #cinema #Hanoi’s cultural heritage #Vietnamese film industry Ha Noi
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Official poster of the 8th Hanoi International Film Festival (Photo: haniff.vn)

HANIFF VIII aims to turn Hanoi into hub for film cooperation

Box Office Vietnam, an independent tracker, puts first-quarter Vietnamese movie revenue at about 1.08 trillion VND, down from 1.108 trillion VND a year earlier. Through end-September 2026, Vietnamese film revenue was about 2.91 trillion VND, versus 3.852 trillion VND in the same period of 2025.

Winning films are honoured at the DANAFF closing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pitches archives, co-production, incentives at Tokyo film festival

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Hieu said cinema can add cultural and human depth to the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He pushed three tracks: workforce and creativity through exchanges, mentorship and practical training, audience access via festivals, archives, cultural venues and curated screenings; and filmmaker-business-Government links to support production, skills, intellectual property (IP) protection and co-production.

Vietnamese film industry joins AI race

AI is a budget tool, offering visual development, previsualisation, animation, visual effects and other resource-heavy stages. It lets Vietnamese filmmakers test bold ideas, build worlds, create creatures and simulate action before committing to costly production.

See more

At the seminar among the three countries' youth (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam - Cambodia - Laos Youth Festival 2026 opens in Quang Ngai

In his opening speech, Standing Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial National Assembly delegation U Huan said the festival carries deep political, diplomatic and people-to-people significance and is becoming a traditional fixture.

Nguyen Yen Trang receives the crown from Miss Vietnam 2024 Ha Truc Linh (Photo: Organising board)

Nguyen Yen Trang wins Miss Vietnam 2026

Speaking at the final, Editor-in-Chief of the Tien Phong newspaper and head of the Miss Vietnam 2026 organising board, journalist Phung Cong Suong, stressed the contest’s nearly four-decade record of honouring the beauty of Vietnamese women across generations.

A performance at the International Gong Festival (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai opens International Gong Festival

Nearly 300 artisans representing 39 delegations from 10 cities and provinces, including Gia Lai, Quang Tri, Hue City and Da Nang, joined thousands of residents and domestic and foreign tourists at the event.

A bowl of the restaurant’s signature dish, “pho” with roasted beef marrow. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)

Vietnamese cuisine brings a taste of home to Colombia

Hieu Le’s restaurant in Medellin, Colombia, is called District 1. Beneath its name is the Spanish phrase “Auténtica Cocina Vietnamita”, meaning authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Paper umbrellas hang outside, while red lanterns cast a warm glow over dark wooden tables inside. Paintings of a woman wearing an ao dai and a conical hat, alongside illustrations of Vietnamese dishes such as broken rice, crab noodle soup and banh mi, decorate the walls.

Lord Mayor of Perth Bruce Reynolds speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese culture shines at festival in Australia

Vietnamese Consul General in Perth Pham Hai Anh called on the Vietnamese community there to preserve the language, family traditions and national values, actively promote Vietnamese culture internationally and encourage creativity to bring national culture closer to the world while harmonising tradition with modernity.

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations (Photo courtesy of UNESCO)

UNESCO expects Vietnam to lead cultural cooperation initiatives

Lidia Brito, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Priority Africa and External Relations, praised Vietnam’s contributions to education, science, culture and information, describing the 50-year partnership between Vietnam and UNESCO as a sustained and increasingly substantive journey.

Pho Hien Stone Steles in Hung Yen province (Photo: Department of Cultural Heritage)

Two new UNESCO heritage listings bring preservation challenges to Vietnam

Dr Vu Thi Minh Huong, Vice Chair of the UNESCO Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, said with the “Pho Hien Stone Steles” and the “Cliff-based inscriptions on Non Nuoc Mountain” recognised, Hung Yen and Ninh Binh provinces must continue studies and roll out conservation and restoration plans in line with cultural heritage law and UNESCO guidance.

Visitors experience the lacquer-making process firsthand. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Craft villages need mentors to keep traditions alive

Trinh Quoc Dat, Chairman of the Vietnam Craft Village Association, said craft hubs with strong production, market access and decent incomes tend to attract young workers. Bat Trang commune draws labour from nearby areas, and some families send children to study ceramics before they return to develop the craft and study new designs and glaze lines.