Politics

Proposal to adjust administrative boundary between Hanoi, Phu Tho to be submitted to NA

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on November 10 agreed with the Government’s proposal to adjust the administrative boundary between Hanoi city and neighbouring Phu Tho province, and submit it to the legislature for consideration and decision at its second session.

NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the NA Standing Committee's 8th session on November 10. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man addresses the NA Standing Committee's 8th session on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on November 10 agreed with the Government’s proposal to adjust the administrative boundary between Hanoi city and neighbouring Phu Tho province, and submit it to the legislature for consideration and decision at its second session.

According to the Government’s proposal, Ba Vi National Park is a special-use forest of particular value, covering a total area of 97.02 sq.km, of which 25.29 sq.km lies within Phu Tho province’s administrative boundaries.

Transferring the entire area of the park currently under Phu Tho’s administration, along with 14.77 sq.km of its buffer zone, to Hanoi will ensure consistent and coordinated management of forest protection and biodiversity conservation.

At the session, the NA Standing Committee also discussed the explanations, incorporation of feedback and revisions to three draft laws: the amended Law on Property Auction; the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Electricity; and the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Investment.

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An overview of the NA Standing Committee's 8th session on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Members of the NA Standing Committee broadly agreed with many of the Government’s explanations, responses to feedback and revisions to the three draft laws.

Addressing the session, NA President Tran Thanh Man stressed the importance of all the three draft laws. He said particular attention must be paid to thorough reviews to ensure that their provisions do not overlap or duplicate those in other draft laws also being revised during this session.

The NA leader stressed that corruption and negative phenomena must be firmly prevented, and that no group interests should be allowed to influence or dominate the lawmaking and amendment process. Amendments and supplements to the laws must serve the country’s development.

On November 10 afternoon, the NA Standing Committee discussed the explanations, incorporation of feedback and revisions to the draft Law on Small and Medium-sized Enterprise Development./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA Standing Committee #administrative boundary between Hanoi and Phu Tho #Ba Vi National Park Ha Noi Phu Tho
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