Politics

Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for 2026-2029 named

At the event, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented the certificate recognising Sugi as Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 term.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (C) poses for a photo with Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 tenure Sugi Ryotaro and Vietnamese officials. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (C) poses for a photo with Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 tenure Sugi Ryotaro and Vietnamese officials. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in Tokyo on November 10 to present the Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador title for the 2026–2029 tenure to Sugi Ryotaro, a prominent Japanese figure who has made significant contributions to bilateral relations.

The ceremony was organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to Japan. At the event, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented the certificate recognising Sugi as Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 term.

Born in 1944 in Japan’s Hyogo prefecture, Sugi is a renowned singer and actor, particularly known for his roles in historical dramas. For nearly four decades, he has demonstrated deep affection and made persistent contributions to strengthening friendship between Vietnam and Japan.

His efforts have focused particularly on promoting large-scale cultural exchanges and providing practical, humanitarian assistance to disadvantaged children in remote and mountainous areas of Vietnam. These activities have helped enhance mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.

Over the years, Sugi has received numerous Vietnamese honours, including the Friendship Medal, the third-class Labour Order, the title of Honorary Citizen of Hanoi, the Insignia for Peace and Friendship among Nations awarded by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Insignia for the Cause of Fatherland Security presented by the Ministry of Public Security.

Speaking at the ceremony, Sugi expressed his deep emotion and reaffirmed his sincere attachment to Vietnam and its people. He congratulated Vietnam on the important outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam’s ongoing visit to Japan and pledged to continue making every effort, in close coordination with relevant agencies of both countries, to advance practical initiatives in cultural exchanges, healthcare, community health services and support for disadvantaged children.

He also pledged to advocate a fair and favourable living, learning and working environment for the Vietnamese community in Japan, enabling its members to make positive contributions to Japan’s socio-economic development and to friendship between the two countries.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1973, Vietnam and Japan have steadily expanded their ties, making bilateral cooperation a notable example of comprehensive and effective partnership in the region.

The two countries have built a solid foundation for cooperation based on trust, sincerity and mutual respect, while working together for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

The significant achievements in bilateral relations today reflect the sustained efforts and valuable contributions of successive generations of leaders and people from both countries./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Party General Secretary and President To Lam #Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for 2026–2029 Sugi Ryotaro Japan
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives former Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru in Tokyo on November 10, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader meets former Japanese PMs

Vietnam and Japan should focus on four cooperation priorities, including strengthening political trust through regular exchanges and meetings across Party, State and parliamentary channels; promoting economic cooperation and connectivity while ensuring economic security; expanding collaboration in innovation, space technology and high-tech agriculture; and enhancing the effectiveness of cooperation between localities of the two countries.

The meeting between General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam and Chairman of the JCP Central Committee Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on November 10 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader meets Chairman of JCP Central Committee

Vietnam wants deeper ties with Japan and continued cooperation between the two Parties and countries, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam said.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau (R) receives Yamamoto Ichita, Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture, in Hanoi on the morning of November 10. Photo: VNA

Governor of Japan's Gunma prefecture welcomed in Hanoi

Deputy Prime Minister Le Tien Chau called on Japan's Gunma prefecture to continue promoting cooperation with Vietnamese localities and swiftly translate agreements signed with Ninh Binh province and Hai Phong city into concrete cooperative projects, while exploring opportunities to expand ties with other Vietnamese localities.

At the talks between Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung and Japanese Minister of the Environment Sasagawa Hiroyoshi (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan fortify cooperation in environment, agriculture, marine economy

The Vietnamese and Japanese environment ministries will run policy dialogues, expert exchanges, human resources training, feasibility studies and technology transfer, aiming to pull companies and research institutes from both countries into environmental projects, particularly in areas where Vietnam needs capital and technology.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae hosts a welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse in Tokyo on November 9. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan issue Joint Vision Statement

The leaders of Vietnam and Japan affirmed that bilateral cooperation in areas including defence, security, the economy, economic security, energy resources, trade, investment, science, technology, agriculture, the environment, ocean management, education and training, labour, culture, sports, tourism, law and justice, locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges has developed substantially and has continued to strengthen and broaden.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae meet the press in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time) (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader, Japanese PM meet the press after talks

The two sides agreed to issue the Vietnam–Japan Joint Vision Statement, lifting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new height as equal partners that accompany and co-create together on mutual benefit, for quality growth, strategic autonomy and self-reliance.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witness the exchange of cooperation documents (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese, Japanese leaders witness exchange of cooperation deals

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae witnessed the exchange of nine cooperation documents out of 11 signed in total in Tokyo on November 9 evening (local time), as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official Japan visit.