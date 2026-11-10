Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for 2026-2029 named

Tokyo (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in Tokyo on November 10 to present the Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador title for the 2026–2029 tenure to Sugi Ryotaro, a prominent Japanese figure who has made significant contributions to bilateral relations.



The ceremony was organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to Japan. At the event, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented the certificate recognising Sugi as Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 term.



Born in 1944 in Japan’s Hyogo prefecture, Sugi is a renowned singer and actor, particularly known for his roles in historical dramas. For nearly four decades, he has demonstrated deep affection and made persistent contributions to strengthening friendship between Vietnam and Japan.



His efforts have focused particularly on promoting large-scale cultural exchanges and providing practical, humanitarian assistance to disadvantaged children in remote and mountainous areas of Vietnam. These activities have helped enhance mutual understanding and strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.



Over the years, Sugi has received numerous Vietnamese honours, including the Friendship Medal, the third-class Labour Order, the title of Honorary Citizen of Hanoi, the Insignia for Peace and Friendship among Nations awarded by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the Insignia for the Cause of Fatherland Security presented by the Ministry of Public Security.



Speaking at the ceremony, Sugi expressed his deep emotion and reaffirmed his sincere attachment to Vietnam and its people. He congratulated Vietnam on the important outcomes of General Secretary and President Lam’s ongoing visit to Japan and pledged to continue making every effort, in close coordination with relevant agencies of both countries, to advance practical initiatives in cultural exchanges, healthcare, community health services and support for disadvantaged children.



He also pledged to advocate a fair and favourable living, learning and working environment for the Vietnamese community in Japan, enabling its members to make positive contributions to Japan’s socio-economic development and to friendship between the two countries.



Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1973, Vietnam and Japan have steadily expanded their ties, making bilateral cooperation a notable example of comprehensive and effective partnership in the region.



The two countries have built a solid foundation for cooperation based on trust, sincerity and mutual respect, while working together for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.



The significant achievements in bilateral relations today reflect the sustained efforts and valuable contributions of successive generations of leaders and people from both countries./.

VNA