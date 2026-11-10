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Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10, during which the two sides discussed energy transition trends and cooperation efforts to address climate change.

Tuan acknowledged and highly valued JBIC’s sustained contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years.

The minister praised the role of the Japanese Government and JBIC in promoting the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the Partnership for Energy and Resource Resilience in Asia (POWERR Asia).

Amid volatility in global supply chains, these initiatives offer practical ways to strengthen the economy’s adaptability and resilience. The minister called on JBIC to continue close coordination with Vietnamese agencies and Japanese partners to develop flexible financial mechanisms suited to legal regulations and practical conditions, thereby facilitating breakthrough infrastructure and energy projects with far-reaching impacts in Vietnam, he said.

In the coming period, Tuan said Vietnam is entering a pivotal stage of development and striving for high growth in 2026-2030. This will create substantial demand for long-term capital to develop an integrated and modern infrastructure system.

Accordingly, the Vietnamese Government has identified the development of the domestic capital market as closely linked to expanding access to funding from international financial markets. The Ministry of Finance highly valued JBIC’s standing as a leading international financial institution and expressed its wish for the bank to continue supporting Vietnam, sharing international best practices and helping develop a modern and transparent financial market, said Tuan.

In particular, Tuan called on JBIC to continue providing advice and sharing in-depth expertise on raising funds in global capital markets, helping Vietnam diversify funding channels, optimise costs and improve risk management.

He also suggested JBIC act as a bridge by providing insights into Japanese investors' trends and supporting Vietnam in developing highly competitive investment attraction policies.

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains. He also expressed his hope that JBIC would support mergers and acquisitions (M&A) between businesses from the two countries.

For his part, Maeda expressed his sincere appreciation for the attention and support extended by Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance.

He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to continuing to work with the Vietnamese Government and the ministry, sharing experience, providing flexible financial solutions and encouraging Japanese businesses to expand their investment and operations in Vietnam, thereby making practical contributions to the prosperity of both countries.

Earlier, from November 5 to 10, the Ministry of Finance organised a non-deal roadshow (NDR) in Japan on the sidelines of the visit of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to the country. The programme aimed to explore the possibility of issuing Vietnamese Government bonds in the Japanese market, following a similar investor engagement programme in the US in October 2026.

The delegation held a series of discussions and meetings with major Japanese financial institutions, banks, asset management companies and insurers. It also paid a courtesy visit and held a working session with the credit rating agency Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I).

The meetings focused on the Vietnamese Government’s international fundraising plans, particularly the possibility of issuing Japanese yen bonds, known as Samurai bonds. Japanese investors expressed interest in the proposed issuance volume, maturity, timing and yield.

The NDR programme is strengthening dialogue with international investors and supporting research into fundraising options suited to market conditions. It is expected to help promote Vietnam-Japan financial cooperation, diversify funding sources and broaden Vietnam’s international investor base./.

VNA
#Chuyển đổi xanh - Kinh tế tuần hoàn #CDX #Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan #JBIC Chairman Maeda Tadashi #AZEC #Vietnam-Japan relations Japan
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