Vietnam, RoK youth promote environmental education, cultural exchange

Ninh Binh (VNA) – Twenty young ambassadors under the Sihwa Lake Youth Ambassador 2026 programme joined an international delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a November 10 visit to Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh province for environmental education and cultural exchange.



The Sihwa Lake Sustainable Partnership, youth foundations from Siheung, Ansan and Hwaseong cities, the Korea Environment Institute (KEI), and Cuc Phuong National Park jointly organised the event.



Representatives of the park's management board and 10 outstanding students from Cuc Phuong Secondary School also took part in the programme.



The programme is particularly meaningful as it bridges two emblematic ecological sites in the respective countries: the Sihwa Lake basin, a leading example of ecological and hydrological restoration in the RoK, and Cuc Phuong, Vietnam's first national park, often hailed as the nation's “conservation capital.”



After completing a period of study and thorough preparation in the RoK, the 20 young representatives from the Sihwa Lake area brought to Vietnam insights on the history of environmental restoration and wetland conservation.



The exchanges between the 20 Korean youth ambassadors and students from Cuc Phuong Secondary School amid the primeval forest created a practical learning environment while promoting the spirit of international solidarity among young people in protecting the planet.



The programme featured a range of activities combining ecological knowledge, field studies and creative exchanges. Students from the two countries visited wildlife rescue and conservation facilities, where many of Vietnam's endangered and rare species are rescued and cared for.



At the Cuc Phuong Museum, the Korean youth ambassadors shared lessons and experience in restoring water quality and the ecosystem of Sihwa Lake, while learning about Cuc Phuong's rich natural history.



The students also took part in environmental-themed painting activities, friendly sports competitions, and cultural and artistic exchanges, strengthening friendship and sharing young people's perspectives on nature.



A representative of the Environmental Education & Services Centre at Cuc Phuong National Park stressed that environmental education is one of the park's key pillars and enduring values.



The gathering of young representatives from the two countries underscored the message that “love for nature knows no borders,” the representative said.



The event also opened up opportunities for broader cooperation in environmental education and biodiversity conservation between Cuc Phuong National Park and international partners in the future./.

VNA