Sci-Tech

Ericsson establishes R&D capability in Vietnam

This initiative builds on Ericsson’s growing software engineering and testing capabilities in the country, and will further strengthen Vietnam’s contribution to Ericsson’s global technology development.

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Ericsson on November 10 announced the establishment of its research and development (R&D) capability in Vietnam, reinforcing the country’s growing role in Ericsson’s global innovation ecosystem and underscoring the company's long-term commitment to Vietnam as a strategic market and technology innovation hub.

Ericsson’s R&D activities in Vietnam bring together around 500 highly skilled engineering professionals working across Radio Access Network, Core Network and cloud-native technologies. This initiative builds on Ericsson’s growing software engineering and testing capabilities in the country, and will further strengthen Vietnam’s contribution to Ericsson’s global technology development.

"Vietnam has emerged as an important hub for technology innovation and engineering excellence," said Andres Vicente, head of Ericsson Southeast Asia, Oceania and India. "The establishment of our R&D presence in Vietnam strengthens Ericsson's global innovation capabilities while creating new opportunities to invest in local talent, skills development and the broader digital ecosystem. It reflects our long-term commitment to Vietnam and our belief in the country's growing role in shaping the future of connectivity."

Ericsson's R&D activities in Vietnam support a broad range of software development and testing capabilities across its technology portfolio. These include the development of advanced radio software in Massive MIMO and remote radio solutions, cloud infrastructure platforms, test frameworks and automation. These capabilities contribute to Ericsson’s global product development and support the evolution of 5G and future technologies.

Ericsson’s collaboration with R&D partners in Vietnam enables it to leverage local, scalable engineering expertise with Ericsson’s global technology and development capabilities. This model provides access to specialised competencies across multiple technology domains and supports the continued scaling of Ericsson’s R&D activities in Vietnam.

Head of Ericsson Vietnam Rita Mokbel said: "This is an important milestone in Ericsson’s journey in Vietnam. Vietnam is not only adopting some of the world’s most advanced connectivity technologies — Vietnamese engineering talent is also increasingly contributing to their development.

"Through our R&D presence here, we want to create more opportunities for local talent to work on technologies with global relevance while contributing to Vietnam’s ambition to become a leading centre for digital innovation and engineering excellence."

Beyond strengthening Ericsson’s global innovation capabilities, the company's R&D presence is expected to contribute to Vietnam's technology ecosystem by creating opportunities for local engineers to work on advanced telecommunications software and globally relevant technology platforms.

With more than a century of experience in connectivity and innovation, Ericsson continues to invest in technologies that empower communications service providers, enterprises and societies to benefit from a connected, intelligent and sustainable future./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #Ericsson #R&D #research and development #technology innovation #NQ 57-BT Vietnam
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