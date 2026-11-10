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Top Vietnamese leader’s spouse experiences traditional Japanese culture

After learning about the history of the tea ceremony, Madame Ly was invited to enjoy traditional sweets and tea, and then to try preparing tea herself. She respectfully offered the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan and the oldest guest present.

Madame Ngo Phuong Ly offers the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan. (Photo published by VNA)
Madame Ngo Phuong Ly offers the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan. (Photo published by VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) - Madame Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, experienced traditional Japanese culture at the State Guest House Akasaka Palace in Tokyo on November 9 evening, within the framework of their official visit to Japan.

Wearing a traditional kimono, Madame Ly listened to an artisan introduce the Japanese tea ceremony, an art form preserved for 450 years since the time of tea master Sen no Rikyu. The host selected a tea set inspired by renowned Vietnamese ceramic traditions of the 16th century, recalling the long history of cultural exchanges between the two peoples.

After learning about the history of the tea ceremony, Madame Ly was invited to enjoy traditional sweets and tea, and then to try preparing tea herself. She respectfully offered the first bowl of tea to Akiko Santo, former President of the House of Councillors of Japan and the oldest guest present.

Impressed by Madame Ly’s graceful appearance in kimono, Santo thanked her for the thoughtful gesture. The act reflected the spirit of respect central to the Japanese tea ceremony while echoing the Vietnamese tradition of showing deference to the elderly.

In Japan, tea drinking has evolved into a formal art guided by strict rituals and a spirit of tranquillity. In Vietnam, tea is part of everyday life and often the first gesture of welcome extended to visitors. Though expressed differently, both traditions place a high value on sincerity, hospitality and respect for others.

The experience not only demonstrated the Vietnamese guest’s appreciation of Japan’s cultural heritage but also reflected the host country’s warm hospitality and thoughtful reception, highlighting the enduring relevance of traditional values in modern life./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Madame Ngo Phuong Ly #traditional Japanese culture #Japanese tea ceremony Japan
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