Party General Secretary, President visits Vietnam-Japan sculpture exhibition

Kanagawa (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse visited the Vietnam-Japan Small-Scale Sculpture Exhibition entitled “Dialogues” in Kanagawa prefecture on November 10 afternoon, as part of their official visit to Japan.



The exhibition is jointly organised by the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, in coordination with the Kanagawa authorities.



At the exhibition, the directors of the Vietnam Fine Arts Museum and the Kanagawa Prefectural Museum of Modern Art introduced the Vietnamese leader and his spouse to outstanding sculpture works by artists from both countries.



General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse also spent time meeting and talking with Vietnamese and Japanese sculptors about the artistic ideas and aesthetic messages conveyed through their works.



The exhibition features more than 30 distinctive works by contemporary artists from Vietnam and Japan, ranging from established sculptors with strong individual styles to young artists born in the 1990s, offering diverse perspectives in an artistic dialogue.



The exhibits showcase a wide range of materials, including the weight of stone, the reflective quality of metal, the rustic beauty of wood and the expressive surfaces of handcrafted ceramics. They also explore traditional materials such as lacquered wood and creative combinations of different materials. Each work offers profound reflections on people, nature and life.



Beyond celebrating diversity in artistic expression, the exhibition serves as a platform for cultural exchange, helping strengthen friendship and people-to-people ties between Vietnam and Japan.



The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from November 8 - 11, at the Kanagawa Prefectural Government’s Office in Yokohama city./.

VNA