Business

Reference exchange rate goes up on November 11

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on November 11. (Photo: VNA)
The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on November 11. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,611 VND/USD on November 11, up 11 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,892 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,330 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases from the November 10 trading session.

At 8:25 am, Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 25,420 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,900 VND/USD, both up 80 VND.

Similarly, BIDV raised its both rates by 70 VND to post the buying rate at 25,420 VND/USD and the selling rate at 25,800 VND/USD./.

VNA
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