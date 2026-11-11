Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA handed over 1,500 tonnes of CT16 rice, with a 20% broken-rice content, to Cuba's Los Palacios agricultural company on November 10, under an agreement between the Vietnamese and Cuban ministries of agriculture.



The handover took place at a rice milling plant in San Cristobal district, Artemisa province, Cuba.



AgriVMA Director Nguyen Thi Thom and Los Palacios General Director Michel Ballate Camejo signed the handover contract in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Quang Long and representatives of the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture.



This was the fourth rice shipment delivered by AgriVMA to Cuba in 2026 under the bilateral agreement.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture reached the agreement during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam's visit to Cuba in September 2024.



To implement the agreement, AgriVMA has worked with Cuban partners on three pilot models: directly managing rice cultivation; supplying agricultural materials and technical assistance to Cuban farmers; and providing seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, machinery and technical support to local farming households.



The company has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.



AgriVMA has also installed and commissioned its first rice milling plant in San Cristobal district, using Vietnamese technology and production lines.



AgriVMA Chairman Nguyen Van Quang said the company plans to deliver another 500 tonnes of rice in December.



In the coming years, it will expand cultivation areas and increase investment in post-harvest processing. The rice milling plant has been completed, while a drying facility is being finalised to improve preservation and processing efficiency./.

VNA