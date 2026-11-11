Business

Vietnam-China border gate pair upgraded to international status

The Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) border gate pair has been upgraded to international status, marking a new stage in economic and trade cooperation and friendly exchanges between the two localities.

Vehicles crossing Ma Lu Thang border gate in Lai Chau (Photo: VNA)
Vehicles crossing Ma Lu Thang border gate in Lai Chau (Photo: VNA)

Lai Chau (VNA) – Vietnam's northern province of Lai Chau and China’s Yunnan province held a ceremony on November 10 to announce the upgrade of the Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) pair of border gates to international status.

The milestone marks a new stage in economic and trade cooperation and friendly exchanges between the two localities.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Lai Chau Ha Trong Hai said that the upgrade reflects the attention and direction of the two countries’ governments, as well as close and responsible coordination among ministries, agencies and sectors and the authorities of Lai Chau and Yunnan provinces.

The event will not only strengthen friendship and cooperation between the two localities but also create new development opportunities and momentum for the border area. It will facilitate import and export activities and cross-border travel, attract investment, promote trade, services, tourism and logistics, and enhance connectivity between Vietnam’s northwestern region and Yunnan province and other localities in southwestern China, he said.

vnanet_potal-lai-chau-cong-bo-nang-cap-cap-cua-khau-ma-lu-thang-kim-thuy-ha-len-cua-khau-quoc-te-9144842.jpg
Delegates press the buttons to upgrade the Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) pair of border gates to international status (Photo: VNA)

To ensure the effective operation of the international border gates, Hai urged authorities and relevant agencies on both sides to further strengthen cooperation, maintain effective regular exchanges and talks, proactively share information and coordinate in promptly addressing emerging difficulties and obstacles, thereby ensuring stable, smooth and convenient border-gate operations in accordance with each country’s laws.

He also called for stronger administrative reforms and the application of information technology and digital transformation in border-gate management and operations, along with stronger coordination in border management and protection and in combating crime, smuggling and trade fraud.

Ha affirmed that Lai Chau will continue to direct its departments, sectors and local authorities to proactively coordinate with central agencies and Yunnan province in managing and operating the border gates. The province will strive to turn the Ma Lu Thang – Jinshuihe international border gate pair into a key trade hub, contributing to the socioeconomic development of both localities.

Wang Jialing, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Acting Governor of Honghe prefecture, expressed her hope for continued cooperation to promote border-gate economic activities, trade in goods and friendly exchanges between people living on both sides of the border./.


VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #Ma Lu Thang (Vietnam) – Jinshuihe (China) pair of border gates #Vietnam-China border China
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