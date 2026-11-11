Vietnam, Japan’s Daiwa Securities Group strengthen cooperation in capital market development

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has held a working meeting with leaders of Japan's Daiwa Securities Group to discuss cooperation orientations in capital market development, attracting long-term investment and strengthening links between the financial markets of the two countries.



The meeting took place within the framework of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s official visit to Japan, according to the Ministry of Finance.



Tuan stressed that, building on the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to review cooperation outcomes and discuss future priorities, leveraging Daiwa's strengths and international experience to contribute to Vietnam's socio-economic development.



He spoke highly of Daiwa's contributions to Vietnam's financial market, noting that the group has actively shared information and experience in international financial markets and organised training programmes to enhance the professional capacity of Ministry of Finance officials. Daiwa has also worked with the ministry to promote investment, introduce Vietnam's business and investment environment, and strengthen connections between business communities and financial institutions of the two countries.



Outlining Vietnam's development orientations for the coming period, the minister said the country is accelerating economic restructuring, renewing its growth model and deepening integration into international financial markets. Vietnam aims to achieve double-digit economic growth during 2026–2030 and become a developed, high-income country by 2045. Realising these goals will require increasingly substantial resources for development investment, particularly medium- and long-term capital.



Against this backdrop, developing a modern, transparent and well-integrated domestic capital market, and expanding access to and effectively mobilising resources from international financial markets are of particular importance. Vietnam looks forward to continued experience-sharing and support from reputable financial institutions with international expertise, including Daiwa.



The minister called on the group to further cooperate with the Ministry of Finance in strengthening links between the Vietnamese and Japanese financial markets and attracting high-quality, long-term investment from Japan and other international sources.



He also encouraged Daiwa to share international experience in capital market development and modernisation, improve market governance, and cooperate in technical assistance, human resources training and research into diversifying international capital mobilisation channels.



Daiwa representatives expressed confidence in Vietnam's economic and capital market prospects. They noted that the group's global institutional investor network holds positive assessments of the country's growth potential, macroeconomic stability and investment opportunities, particularly in infrastructure, energy transition, green growth and the digital economy.



Building on its longstanding presence in Vietnam, Daiwa reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the development of the country's capital market and strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Finance in investment promotion and connecting Japanese and international investors with Vietnamese opportunities.



The group also pledged to step up training cooperation, international experience-sharing and technical assistance in capital market development, improving market governance and mobilising funds from international markets, thereby contributing to stronger economic and financial ties between Vietnam and Japan./.







VNA