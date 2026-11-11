Vietnam, Sweden step up multifaceted cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet, visited Sweden from November 7 to 11.

During the visit, the delegation met with leaders of the Swedish Social Democratic Party and the Communist Party of Sweden, the Chairman of the Stockholm City Council, Stockholm University representatives, and Ericsson executives. It also met with officials of the Vietnamese Embassy and members of the Vietnamese community in Sweden.

At the meetings, Quyet briefed his hosts on Vietnam's achievements after 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), its development vision and strategic breakthroughs set out by the 14th National Party Congress. He stressed that the CPV consistently places people at the centre of development, with public satisfaction and happiness serving as measures of the success of the Doi moi process.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the committee's Commission for Publicity Trinh Van Quyet (centre) and Ericsson executives. (Photo: VNA)

Meeting Morgan Johansson, a representative of the Swedish Social Democratic Party, he thanked the Party and Swedish people for their valuable support during Vietnam's struggle for independence and national reunification, as well as its post-war reconstruction.

He affirmed Vietnam's desire to deepen traditional friendship with Sweden and proposed stepping up Party and parliamentary exchanges, sharing experience in national governance and expanding cooperation in science and technology, innovation, education and healthcare.

Johansson recalled the support extended by the late Prime Minister Olof Palme to Vietnam and affirmed his Party's readiness to promote cooperation in areas where the two countries have complementary strengths.

At a meeting with Olle Burell, Chairman of the Stockholm City Council, Quyet proposed stronger cooperation between Stockholm and Vietnamese cities in urban planning, smart city development, digital transformation and green transition. Burell said Stockholm was ready to welcome Vietnamese delegations for exchanges of experience, particularly in urban management and social welfare.

Meeting representatives of the Communist Party of Sweden, Quyet thanked Swedish communists and progressive forces for their solidarity with Vietnam. He shared the country's experience in applying Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought, and pursuing a socialist-oriented market economy that links growth with social progress and equity.

Both Parties agreed to maintain contacts, strengthen theoretical exchanges on Party building and socialism, and coordinate at international communists and workers' movement forums.

The delegation also visited Stockholm University, discussing research cooperation, academic exchanges and scholarships for Vietnamese scientists.

At Ericsson, Quyet called for expanded investment, technology transfer and workforce training in Vietnam, suggesting cooperation with Hai Phong and Da Nang in applying 5G technology to industrial production and smart port operations.

Ericsson affirmed Vietnam's importance as a partner and its readiness to expand 5G cooperation./.