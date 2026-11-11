Lawmakers to discuss amendments to Law on Food Safety on November 11

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers are to discuss the draft amended Law on Food Safety on November 11 as part of the second session of the 16th National Assembly.



The draft law adds provisions on the principles governing its application in cases of legal conflicts between the Law on Food Safety and other laws. It sets out additional obligations for businesses operating through e-commerce, provides for a food safety information and data system, and requires food businesses to meet good hygiene practices and apply advanced food management systems.



Food products after harvesting, fishing, exploitation or slaughter must comply with limits on residues of veterinary drugs and pesticides, as well as contaminants in food.



It introduces provisions on post-market inspections and controls to ensure food safety after products have been declared, and stipulates the revocation of certificates of receipt of product declaration dossiers and the removal of product information from the websites of competent state management agencies that receive such dossiers. It also provides for the revocation of certificates confirming that food establishments meet food safety requirements, with a view to ensuring strict enforcement of the law.



A notable feature of the draft is its approach to food safety management through risk-based controls across the entire food supply chain. Specifically, state management of food safety will be based on risk control throughout the supply chain, drawing on international practices and guidance from the Codex Alimentarius Commission (Codex).



Also on November 11, legislators will discuss Government’s proposals and verification reports on two draft laws, namely the Law on Derivatives Trading and the amended Vietnam Maritime and Inland Waterway Code.



They will hear a report on citizen reception, the handling of petitions and letters, and the supervision of the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations submitted to the National Assembly in 2026.



The legislators will then discuss in plenary the results of its supervision of the settlement of voters’ petitions submitted to the first session of the 16th legislature, as well as the 2026 report on citizen reception, the handling of petitions and letters, and the supervision of the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations submitted to the legislature.



They will discuss a draft National Assembly resolution on special mechanisms and policies for tourism development.



In the afternoon, the National Assembly will hear the Government’s submission and a verification report on the proposed adjustment of the administrative boundary between Hanoi and Phu Tho province. The matter will also be discussed in group sessions later that day./.

VNA