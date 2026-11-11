Politics

☀️ Morning digest on November 11

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on November 11

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, together with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, visited Japan’s Kanagawa prefecture on November 10 as part of their official visit to Japan.

During the visit, General Secretary and President Lam met with Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa Yuji and attended a banquet hosted by the Japanese official. He also visited Meiko Electronics Co., Ltd., toured the Vietnam-Japan Sculpture Exhibition and attended the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Concert. Read full story

- Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Chairman of its Organisation Commission Nguyen Duy Ngoc held a working session with President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Tanaka Akihiko in Tokyo on November 10, within the framework of the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam.

Ngoc spoke highly of the effective cooperation between the Organisation Commission and JICA in training and developing Vietnamese officials, particularly those holding leadership and management positions. Projects implemented since 2018 have helped improve officials' capabilities and link acquired knowledge with practical work at the local level. Read full story

- Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan met with Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10, during which the two sides discussed energy transition trends and cooperation efforts to address climate change.

Tuan acknowledged and highly valued JBIC’s sustained contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the years. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended a ceremony in Tokyo on November 10 to present the Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador title for the 2026–2029 tenure to Sugi Ryotaro, a prominent Japanese figure who has made significant contributions to bilateral relations.

The ceremony was organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of General Secretary and President Lam’s official visit to Japan. At the event, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented the certificate recognising Sugi as Vietnam-Japan Special Ambassador for the 2026–2029 term. Read full story

- Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang and Venezuelan Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Eduardo Ramirez co-chaired the 11th political consultation between the two ministries in Hanoi on November 10.

Giang briefed his counterpart on Vietnam’s socio-economic situation and development orientations for the coming period. He affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to developing friendly and multifaceted cooperation with Latin American countries, with Venezuela among its leading partners. Read full story

- Twenty young ambassadors under the Sihwa Lake Youth Ambassador 2026 programme joined an international delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK) on a November 10 visit to Cuc Phuong National Park in Ninh Binh province for environmental education and cultural exchange.

The Sihwa Lake Sustainable Partnership, youth foundations from Siheung, Ansan and Hwaseong cities, the Korea Environment Institute (KEI), and Cuc Phuong National Park jointly organised the event. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on November 9

☀️ Morning digest on November 9

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