Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) opened on the morning of November 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The four-day event is organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with domestic and international partners.

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

A notable feature of the event is the marked improvement in the quality and standards of Vietnamese businesses as they seek to access demanding markets. More than 100 participating enterprises hold Halal certification, reflecting strategic efforts to help Vietnamese agricultural produce and food products gain direct access to the promising global Halal market, which serves around 2 billion consumers in 112 countries, or approximately 25% of the world's population.

According to Vu Ba Phu, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 is building on its established reputation and influence through an unprecedented partnership with SIAL, one of the world's leading food exhibition brands, which has spearheaded innovation in the food industry for more than 60 years. This collaboration has helped make this year's event the largest edition to date.

Processed food products attract visitors to the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade remains committed to supporting businesses and creating the most favourable conditions in terms of the legal framework, trade promotion policies and market expansion, enabling Vietnam's food industry to achieve further success and enhance its position in the global food sector, he said.

Phu emphasised that Vietnam Foodexpo is not merely a major trade networking event, but also serves as a strategic compass, guiding the development of the country's food industry and shaping its deeper integration into global value chains.

The exhibition promotes international standards, with more than 90% of participating Vietnamese businesses meeting stringent requirements such as HACCP and ISO standards, while over 80% hold advanced international certifications, including BRC, FSSC and EU Organic. These credentials help them conquer demanding markets such as Japan, the United States and Europe.

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 also reinforces the prestige of the Vietnam National Brand through a pavilion covering more than 300 sq.m. It brings together representative enterprises showcasing the quality, reputation and competitiveness of Vietnamese manufacturing on the international stage.

In addition, the exhibition aims to strengthen trade and strategic investment links through a series of specialised forums and conferences. These include the Vietnam Food Forum 2026, focusing on sustainable packaging and EU supply chains, and the Domestic Trade Development Policy Forum, as well as a series of direct business-matching sessions with major distribution groups and buyers from Canada, India, Malaysia and other markets./.