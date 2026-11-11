Business

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) opened on the morning of November 11 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City.

The four-day event is organised by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in coordination with domestic and international partners.

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

A notable feature of the event is the marked improvement in the quality and standards of Vietnamese businesses as they seek to access demanding markets. More than 100 participating enterprises hold Halal certification, reflecting strategic efforts to help Vietnamese agricultural produce and food products gain direct access to the promising global Halal market, which serves around 2 billion consumers in 112 countries, or approximately 25% of the world's population.

According to Vu Ba Phu, Director General of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency, Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 is building on its established reputation and influence through an unprecedented partnership with SIAL, one of the world's leading food exhibition brands, which has spearheaded innovation in the food industry for more than 60 years. This collaboration has helped make this year's event the largest edition to date.

vnanet_potal-thanh-pho-ho-chi-minh-khai-mac-trien-lam-quoc-te-cong-nghiep-thuc-pham-viet-nam-2026-9146418-1.jpg
Processed food products attract visitors to the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade remains committed to supporting businesses and creating the most favourable conditions in terms of the legal framework, trade promotion policies and market expansion, enabling Vietnam's food industry to achieve further success and enhance its position in the global food sector, he said.

Phu emphasised that Vietnam Foodexpo is not merely a major trade networking event, but also serves as a strategic compass, guiding the development of the country's food industry and shaping its deeper integration into global value chains.

The exhibition promotes international standards, with more than 90% of participating Vietnamese businesses meeting stringent requirements such as HACCP and ISO standards, while over 80% hold advanced international certifications, including BRC, FSSC and EU Organic. These credentials help them conquer demanding markets such as Japan, the United States and Europe.

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 also reinforces the prestige of the Vietnam National Brand through a pavilion covering more than 300 sq.m. It brings together representative enterprises showcasing the quality, reputation and competitiveness of Vietnamese manufacturing on the international stage.

In addition, the exhibition aims to strengthen trade and strategic investment links through a series of specialised forums and conferences. These include the Vietnam Food Forum 2026, focusing on sustainable packaging and EU supply chains, and the Domestic Trade Development Policy Forum, as well as a series of direct business-matching sessions with major distribution groups and buyers from Canada, India, Malaysia and other markets./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Vietnam Foodexpo #Ho Chi Minh City #Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 #food industry
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

At the Vietnamese pavilion (Photo: MOIT)

Vietnamese businesses promote agricultural, food products at SIAL Paris 2026

Vietnam’s participation in SIAL Paris 2026 highlights efforts to diversify products, expand processing and strengthen distribution networks. To improve competitiveness and sustain exports to Europe, businesses are advised to maintain strict quality control, ensure food safety, build brands and secure reliable supplies.

See more

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.

A ballpoint pen production line at Thien Long Group in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to unlock growth drivers

The municipal People's Committee has identified the year-end period as crucial to mobilising more than 1.2 quadrillion VND (46.7 billion USD) for development investment, boosting traditional and new growth drivers, and removing bottlenecks related to land, planning, site clearance, construction materials and investment procedures.

At the business networking programme between Vietnamese and Polish enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City on November 10. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Poland promotes trade, culinary culture in Ho Chi Minh City

The “Taste Europe!” programme is part of a series of promotional activities aimed at demonstrating that European food products represent not only high quality but also a commitment to environmental responsibility, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek said.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials witness the exchange of cooperation documents at the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Petrolimex steps up strategic cooperation with Japan’s ENEOS

Under the MoU, the two sides will focus on ensuring and diversifying fuel supplies to improve their responsiveness to supply chain fluctuations. They will also explore cooperation opportunities in high-quality petroleum products, petrochemicals and new energy solutions.