Vietnam, China strengthen coordination in border management, protection

Dien Bien (VNA) – The Sen Thuong Border Guard Station under the Border Guard Command of Vietnam’s Dien Bien province coordinated with the Jinping Meeting Point of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army to conduct a joint patrol along the border section between border markers No. 11 and No. 12 on November 11.



The patrol was carried out under the coordination regulations and a border defence cooperation agreement between Vietnam and China.



It aimed to strengthen coordination in managing and protecting the borderline and border markers, maintain security and order in the border area, and foster friendship between the two countries’ border protection forces.



During the patrol, the two teams inspected the borderline and border markers as scheduled, exchanged information on border management and protection, and repainted the markers. They also agreed on the schedule and arrangements for future joint patrols to ensure close and effective coordination.



Both sides spoke highly of each other’s efforts in border management and protection, as well as the effectiveness of their cooperation in recent years that have helped maintain security and order and build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and shared development.



The joint patrol reaffirmed the border forces’ commitment to strictly implementing signed agreements, and helps create favourable conditions for residents in border areas to maintain stable production and improve their livelihoods./.

VNA