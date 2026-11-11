Politics

Lawmakers hear report on citizen reception, complaint handling in 2026

NA bodies and delegations received 3,478 citizen visits covering complaints, denunciations, petitions and reflections on 3,081 cases, including 104 large-group visits.

Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Public Petitions and Supervision, speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Public Petitions and Supervision, speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 16th National Assembly continued its second session in Hanoi on November 11 by hearing a report on citizen reception, petition handling, and oversight of the settlement of complaints and denunciations submitted to the legislature in 2026.

Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Public Petitions and Supervision, said citizen arrivals at reception sites run by NA agencies and delegations fell by 1,514, with 1,392 cases and 199 large-group visits versus 2025; petitions dropped by 3,390.

NA bodies and delegations received 3,478 citizen visits covering complaints, denunciations, petitions and reflections on 3,081 cases, including 104 large-group visits. Through reception work, 586 documents were transferred to competent agencies, while 295 cases received written guidance and up to 2,200 citizens were directly explained and persuaded to comply with conclusions and decisions of competent agencies.

They received 26,915 citizen petitions in total, down 3,390 from 2025. After reviewing 12,491 eligible petitions, they transferred 2,878 to competent agencies and issued replies to citizens on 972. NA bodies and delegations monitored and supervised the settlement of 66 cases.

Ministries, agencies, People’s Courts, People’s Procuracy and municipal and provincial People’s Committees received 561 cases involving complaints, denunciations, petitions and reflections; so far 373 of 561, or 66.5%, have been reviewed, settled and answered, with 188 still in progress.

Acting on NA and its Standing Committee recommendations to amend the Law on Citizen Reception, the Law on Complaints and the Law on Denunciations, the Government directed the Government Inspectorate to lead coordination with relevant agencies in reviewing and drafting a proposal for the NA to issue a Law amending and supplementing several articles of those laws; and five decrees guiding its enforcement.

Nga also offered several suggestions to the Government in this regard./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA Committee for Public Petitions and Supervision #People’s Procuracy Vietnam
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