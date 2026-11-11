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Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)
Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Hanoi 11 (VNA) – Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan met with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10 to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly between the two countries’ finance ministries.

The meeting took place during the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Both sides noted that the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is developing strongly, with Japan remaining one of Vietnam’s leading economic partners. Economic cooperation has delivered positive and practical results in recent years.

During the visit, the two countries also exchanged diplomatic notes and signed loan agreements for two projects in education and training and energy, with a combined value of more than 40 billion JPY (251.68 million USD).

Beyond traditional areas such as official development assistance (ODA) and investment, the ministers highlighted significant potential for cooperation in strategic sectors, including minerals and energy.

They stressed opportunities to work together on areas crucial to energy security, industrial development and the green transition.

The two sides agreed to make better use of their respective strengths and promote practical projects that bring shared and sustainable benefits.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, Katayama briefed his Vietnamese counterpart on preparations for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Annual Meeting in 2027 and invited him to attend. Tuan welcomed the opportunity to strengthen coordination on financial issues, regional economic development and multilateral cooperation.

The ministers pledged to further deepen ties in line with the Joint Vision Statement on partnership for companionship, co-creation and mutual benefit, aimed at high-quality growth, strategic autonomy and resilience, reached during General Secretary and President Lam’s visit.

On the occasion, Tuan invited Katayama to attend the APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting, scheduled to take place in Vietnam in 2027. Katayama accepted the invitation./.

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