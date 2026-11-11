PM to attend 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Philippines

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14 – 17.
The trip will be made at the invitation of President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines, the Chair of ASEAN in 2026./.
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-level Vietnamese delegation to attend the 49th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in Manila, the Philippines, from November 14 – 17.