Uruguay seeks to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina and Uruguay Ngo Minh Nguyet met with Fernando Pereira, President of Uruguay’s ruling Broad Front (Frente Amplio – FA) coalition, in the capital Montevideo to promote bilateral friendship and cooperation.



Nguyet spoke highly of the valuable support and affection that the FA and Pereira personally have shown towards Vietnam during its struggle for national liberation and its subsequent process of national construction and development. These have provided an important foundation for fostering friendship and promoting relations between Vietnam and Uruguay.



Pereira stressed that the Uruguayan people and international friends have always admired the just struggle of the Vietnamese people. He also described Vietnam’s achievements in national construction and development as a source of inspiration and valuable lessons for nations around the world.



The FA leader said he is impressed by Vietnam’s socioeconomic development achievements in recent years, particularly its remarkable economic growth. He described these as noteworthy results reflecting Vietnam’s strong progress in national development, achievements that not every country could attain.



Pereira also affirmed the FA’s desire to expand and strengthen cooperation with the Communist Party of Vietnam and consider signing a cooperation agreement, thereby helping consolidate friendship between the two countries. He also expressed his hope that high-level Vietnamese delegations would visit Uruguay in the near future.



The Vietnamese Ambassador said leaders of the Party, State and Vietnamese localities wish to strengthen cooperation with Uruguay, affirming that Uruguay is one of Vietnam’s important partners in Latin America. The two countries still have considerable potential for cooperation, which should be tapped more effectively through specific programmes and projects.



She informed Pereira that Vietnam is actively promoting negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Southern Common Market (Mercosur), and affirmed Vietnam’s support for Uruguay’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). The ambassador expressed her confidence that these cooperation mechanisms will provide fresh impetus for trade and investment between the two sides, bringing tangible benefits to their people and helping enhance Vietnam’s and Uruguay’s standing both regionally and internationally.



Briefing the ambassador on the situation in Uruguay, Pereira said the FA is a left-wing political coalition established in 1971, bringing together various political parties and progressive forces, including the Socialist Party and the Communist Party of Uruguay. Over its 55 years of existence, the FA had become a major political force in Uruguay, leading the country for three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2020 before returning to power in 2025.



Pereira said voter support for the FA stemmed from its policies aimed at addressing people’s practical concerns. During its time in government, the coalition has promoted reforms in various areas, including healthcare, education, energy and telecommunications infrastructure, particularly fibre-optic networks. The FA administration is currently continuing to prioritise programmes to eradicate hunger and reduce poverty and improve people’s living standards./.

VNA