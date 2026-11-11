Mother tongue connects Vietnamese community in Belarus

Hanoi (VNA) - A ceremony was held at the Minsk State Palace of Children and Youth on November 9 afternoon (local time) to mark the start of the 2026–2027 academic year of Vietnamese language classes for children of the Vietnamese community in Belarus.



The event, held by the Vietnamese Embassy in coordination with the association of Vietnamese people in Belarus, also featured cultural and art performances and a photo exhibition showcasing the Southeast Asian nation and its people, in celebration of Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).



Addressing the event, Ambassador Nguyen Van Trung highlighted the importance of the Vietnamese language in preserving national identity and strengthening bonds among Vietnamese living abroad. He stressed that language and culture are closely intertwined, together shaping a nation's identity. Preserving the mother tongue overseas therefore means safeguarding national roots, traditions and cultural values.



He added that Vietnamese language education in Belarus not only helps younger generations take pride in their heritage and better understand and appreciate traditional culture, but also serves as a bridge for promoting Vietnamese culture among international friends.



Truong Cong Dao, Chairman of the association of Vietnamese people in Belarus, expressed his pleasure at the students' enthusiasm for learning and encouraged them to work hard, develop themselves and maintain their ties with the homeland.



The opening ceremony was followed by performances by students and parents, including dancing, singing, poetry recitals and traditional ao dai (Vietnamese long dress) displays.



The activities help encourage younger generations to preserve their mother tongue, maintain connections with the homeland and promote Vietnamese cultural values in Belarus./.

VNA