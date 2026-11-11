Politics

Chairwoman of Russia’s Federation Council begins official visit to Vietnam

The official visit by Valentina Matviyenko aims to effectively implement the cooperation agenda outlined in the Joint Statement on Further Strengthening the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era.

Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 11 evening. (Photo: VNA)
Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on November 11 evening. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, arrived in Hanoi on November 11 evening, beginning an official visit to Vietnam until November 13 at the invitation of President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man.

Welcoming the Russian delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Vice President of the NA Nguyen Khac Dinh, who is also head of the Vietnam–Russia Parliamentary Friendship Group; and Vu Hai Ha, Standing Vice Chairman of the NA’s Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs; among others.

This marks the third official visit to Vietnam by Valentina Matviyenko, following her previous trips in 2012 and 2017.

Within the broader positive relationship between Vietnam and Russia, parliamentary cooperation has been continuously strengthened. The two sides have maintained regular delegation exchanges and meetings at all levels, helping enhance political trust and promote the implementation of cooperation agreements between the two legislative bodies.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, they have actively engaged in coordination, consultation, and the exchange of views while also supporting each other at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments (MSEAP), and the World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

The official visit by Valentina Matviyenko aims to effectively implement the cooperation agenda outlined in the Joint Statement on Further Strengthening the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the New Era, which was adopted during the September state visit to Russia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam.

This time’s trip is intended to catalyse a significant shift, promoting the role of bilateral parliamentary cooperation and fostering collaboration in sectors matching Russia’s strengths and Vietnam’s demand such as science – technology, innovation, culture, education, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Russia #Valentina Matviyenko #Federation Council #Federal Assembly of Russia #parliamentary cooperation #Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Russia Vietnam
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