Politics

Official proposes Vietnam, Netherlands make full use of EVFTA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang expressed pleasure at the substantive and effective progress in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that the Netherlands has maintained its position as a leading EU trade partner and investor in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (right) receives new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden in Hanoi on November 11, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (right) receives new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden in Hanoi on November 11, 2026. (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Netherlands should make full use of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and expand cooperation in areas where the Netherlands has strengths, including maritime economy, shipping, shipbuilding, smart agriculture, finance, renewable energy, science and technology, semiconductors and logistics, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Hang made the proposal while hosting a reception for new Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam Remco van Wijngaarden in Hanoi on November 11.

Congratulating the ambassador on his new appointment, Hang expressed her belief that the ambassador's diplomatic experience will contribute to a successful tenure and help elevate the Vietnam–Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership to a new height.

She expressed pleasure at the substantive and effective progress in bilateral relations in recent years, noting that the Netherlands has maintained its position as a leading EU trade partner and investor in Vietnam.

To build on these achievements, she proposed maintaining mutual visits and meetings at all levels and effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, including the Intergovernmental Committee on Climate Change Adaptation and Water Management and the political consultation at the deputy ministerial level.

Hang took the occasion to call on the Netherlands to expedite the ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and press the European Commission to promptly lift its “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood over illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

For his part, Wijngaarden expressed his honour at taking up his new assignment and thanked the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its warm reception.

Agreeing on the cooperation priorities proposed by the Vietnamese official, he pledged to work closely with Vietnamese agencies to further deepen the countries' strategic partnership in climate change adaptation and water management, and that in sustainable agriculture and food security, thus advancing bilateral relations in an increasingly substantive manner.

The two sides agreed to promote the signing of new cooperation agreements and effectively implement key projects in the circular economy, high technology and climate change response, while stepping up collaboration in education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

They affirmed their commitment to maintaining close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums and international organisations, contributing to peace, stability and development around the world./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Netherlands #EVFTA #Vietnam–Netherlands Comprehensive Partnership #Dutch Ambassador to Vietnam #Remco van Wijngaarden Netherlands Vietnam
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