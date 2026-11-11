Vietnam sends condolences to Bulgaria over deadly traffic accident

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 11 sent messages of condolences to Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev over a deadly traffic accident on Trakia Highway.
The accident, which took place on November 10, killed and injured many people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.
Vietnam, Bulgaria push agricultural research, training
The Agricultural University Plovdiv values cooperation with Vietnam and stays ready to share experience and expertise and explore joint research and technology transfer opportunities.