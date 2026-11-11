Politics

Vietnam sends condolences to Bulgaria over deadly traffic accident

The accident, which took place on November 10, killed and injured many people.

The scene of the multi-vehicle accident on the Trakia motorway near the city of Yambol, southeastern Bulgaria, on November 10, 2026 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The scene of the multi-vehicle accident on the Trakia motorway near the city of Yambol, southeastern Bulgaria, on November 10, 2026 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on November 11 sent messages of condolences to Bulgarian President Iliana Yotova and Prime Minister Rumen Radev over a deadly traffic accident on Trakia Highway.

The accident, which took place on November 10, killed and injured many people, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

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