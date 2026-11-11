Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 11

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

☕ Afternoon briefing on November 11

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, met with Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako in Tokyo on November 11.

In a warm and friendly atmosphere, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako expressed their pleasure at the positive, substantive and comprehensive development of Vietnam-Japan relations, as well as increasingly vibrant exchanges between the two countries’ leaders and people. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Part of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with representatives of several Japanese corporations and businesses in Tokyo on November 11 as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.

At a meeting with Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), the Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the group’s effective contributions to the development of Vietnam’s finance and banking sector. He expressed his hope that the Japanese group will continue expanding its operations and investing effectively, thereby helping promote economic cooperation between Vietnam and Japan. Read full story

- Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan met with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10 to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly between the two countries’ finance ministries.

The meeting took place during the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse. Read full story

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

- Vietnam and Australia convened their 11th Diplomatic and Defence Strategic Dialogue (2+2) in Hanoi on November 10.

Both sides called each other trustworthy, effective partners with plenty of shared views on global and regional issues, and praised the deepening of the Vietnam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read full story

- Vietnam’s strong performance in high-tech exports contrasts with its limited capacity to create and capture value from technology, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII).

Promoting the development of strategic technologies and products is expected to strengthen national innovation capacity and lay the groundwork for improving the country’s GII ranking in the coming years. Read full story

- Vietnam will start enforcing a new anti-money laundering supervision regime for the monetary and banking sector on December 1, under a circular issued by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

The rules are designed to sharpen state oversight of anti-money laundering, boost supervisory capacity, and identify and control risks more proactively. Read full story

- Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA handed over 1,500 tonnes of CT16 rice, with a 20% broken-rice content, to Cuba's Los Palacios agricultural company on November 10, under an agreement between the Vietnamese and Cuban ministries of agriculture.

The handover took place at a rice milling plant in San Cristobal district, Artemisa province, Cuba. Read full story

- As part of a week of activities marking the 950th anniversary of the establishment of the Quoc Tu Giam (Vietnam's first national university - 1076–2026), running from November 8 to 15, the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities on November 11 staged an artistic performance programme honouring the tradition of learning at the Temple of Literature complex in Hanoi.

According to the organising board, the programme, themed “Anh Sao Khue Minh Triet (the Sao Khue light of wisdom), brought together 950 students from some high schools across Hanoi. Read full story./.

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