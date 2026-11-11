950 years of Quoc Tu Giam: Continuing Vietnam’s enduring tradition of learning

Hanoi (VNA) – As part of a week of activities marking the 950th anniversary of the establishment of the Quoc Tu Giam (Vietnam's first national university - 1076–2026), running from November 8 to 15, the Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities on November 11 staged an artistic performance programme honouring the tradition of learning at the Temple of Literature complex in Hanoi.



According to the organising board, the programme, themed “Anh Sao Khue Minh Triet (the Sao Khue light of wisdom), brought together 950 students from some high schools across Hanoi.



Through evocative images of students of the Quoc Tu Giam, alongside performances by students and artists, the programme vividly recreated the journey of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition, from the era of the imperial examinations to the spirit of learning in contemporary society. It also helped bring the cultural values of Thang Long-Hanoi to life today.



A highlight was the participation of 950 students in performances staged within the Temple of Literature complex, a symbol of the nation’s longstanding tradition of valuing education and its rich educational heritage. In particular, two outstanding students, a boy and a girl representing today’s generation of learners, delivered an oath in the area of the Doctoral Steles and the Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature. They pledged to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors, work hard in their studies and personal development, strive for academic excellence, and contribute to and serve the country.



By portraying today’s students as carrying forward their ancestors’ pursuit of knowledge, the programme honoured the tradition of learning and respect for teachers, while reaffirming the enduring values of Vietnamese education in the modern era: putting people at the centre, making knowledge the foundation and upholding moral principles as the root.



Beyond being an artistic event in the series marking the 950th anniversary of the Quoc Tu Giam, the programme also conveyed a message about the enduring vitality of Vietnam’s scholarly tradition. This tradition belongs not only to the past but remains a living source of inspiration, continuing to nurture the character, intellect and aspirations for the country’s sustainable development, both today and in the future.



Through the commemorative activities, the cultural heritage of Thang Long-Hanoi continues to be brought into contemporary life, helping raise younger generations’ awareness of the nation’s educational traditions, history and culture./.

VNA