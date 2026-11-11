Politics

Vietnam hopes for continued support, cooperation from EU members: Deputy PM

Six years after the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU is now Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner, third-largest export market and sixth-largest import market. Vietnam is the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in Hanoi on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (right) receives Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS), in Hanoi on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 11 for a delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors to the Asia-Pacific region led by Erik Kurzweil, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The ambassadors are in Vietnam to attend the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (ASIAPAC).

Dung emphasised that Vietnam places great importance on relations with the EU. He welcomed the EU’s pioneering role in promoting sustainable development and praised its Indo-Pacific Strategy for advancing supply chain connectivity, green transition, and clean energy, thereby contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and worldwide.

The Deputy PM expressed his satisfaction that political trust between Vietnam and the EU has continued to grow through exchanges of delegations and high-level and other-level contacts. Notably, the two sides elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the President of the European Council’s visit to Vietnam in January 2026, and agreed on specific cooperation orientations during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s visit to the EU in October.

Six years after the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU is now Vietnam’s fourth-largest trading partner, third-largest export market and sixth-largest import market. Vietnam is the EU’s largest trading partner in ASEAN.

Dung said Vietnam is entering a new stage of development and resolutely implementing major policies and guidelines to achieve its national development goals for 2030 and 2045. The country hopes to continue receiving support, close cooperation and practical resources from the EU and its member states.

He called on both sides to continue strengthening political trust and translate bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership into practical cooperation plans, programmes and projects. He also stressed stronger coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within the United Nations and ASEAN-EU frameworks, with a view to upgrading ASEAN-EU relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027, marking the 50th anniversary of ASEAN-EU relations.

The two sides should also promote economic, trade and investment cooperation, making Vietnam-EU relations an important link in interregional economic connectivity; effectively implement the EVFTA, continue opening their markets to each other and further promote their roles as important trading partners, he said.

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Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and EU ambassadors at the meeting in Hanoi on November 11, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The Deputy PM stressed the need for deeper cooperation in science, technology and innovation, and proposed expanding collaboration from joint research to the commercialisation of research outcomes, particularly in artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology and green technology.

He also called for stronger cooperation on sustainable development and the formulation and implementation of strategic energy transition projects in nuclear energy, hydrogen, wind and solar power.

Alongside promoting cooperation in biotechnology and the development of sustainable, high-tech agriculture, making effective use of each side’s potential and strengths, the Deputy PM said Vietnam hopes for stronger and broader cooperation in security and defence, education and training, culture, tourism, local-level cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

In response, Kurzweil emphasised that the EU attaches importance to cooperation in maritime security, supply chain diversification, energy, technology, green transition and digital transformation. He also highlighted the importance of multilateralism, respect for international law and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Describing Vietnam as a key EU partner in ASEAN with an increasingly important role and influence in the region, Kurzweil said the two sides share many common interests in regional stability, international law and multilateral cooperation.

Julien Guerrier, EU Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said choosing Vietnam as host of the ASIAPAC conference reflects the country’s growing importance in the region and in relations with the EU. The elevation of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and General Secretary and President To Lam’s recent visit to the EU have provided fresh momentum for cooperation.

Affirming that the EVFTA is an important foundation for Vietnam-EU economic relations, Guerrier highlighted the potential for cooperation in implementing the agreement, promoting investment protection, and developing renewable energy, infrastructure, high technology and sustainable agriculture.

He said European businesses stand ready to contribute advanced technologies and expertise to support Vietnam in achieving its development goals./.

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