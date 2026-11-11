Top Vietnamese leader meets leading Japanese financial institutions in Tokyo

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National Economics University sets sights on global recognition
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a ceremony in Hanoi on November 11 marking the 70th anniversary of the National Economics University, during which he asked the university to strive to rank among the world’s top 150 universities in selected fields by 2030 and top 100 by 2035, and become an internationally renowned university by 2045.
Vietnam's top leader calls for deeper ties with Japan in policy address
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam delivered a policy address to the National Diet of Japan on November 9 (local time), as part of his ongoing official visit to Japan.
Japanese localities eye stronger ties with Vietnam
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam received Nikai Toshihiro, former chairman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance, and governors of several Japanese localities, in Tokyo on November 10, as part of his official visit to Japan.
Former Japanese PMs pledge continued support for stronger Vietnam-Japan ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, during his official visit to Japan, met separately with former Japanese Prime Ministers Ishiba Shigeru and Kishida Fumio, and Aso Taro who is also Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), in Tokyo on November 10.
Vietnamese, Japanese communist parties seek stronger ties
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam received Chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Japanese Communist Party Shii Kazuo in Tokyo on the morning of November 10, during his official visit to Japan.
Vietnamese, Japanese leaders agree to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae on November 9 afternoon (local time) presided over a welcome ceremony in Tokyo for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is on an official visit to Japan from November 8–11 at the invitation of the Japanese State.
WTO hails Vietnam’s achievements after 20-year membership
The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently held a conference and business forum to mark the 20th anniversary of Vietnam’s accession to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on the sidelines of the country’s third Trade Policy Review.
Vietnam, Japan urged to embrace co-creation for high-quality growth
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with leaders and senior representatives of major Japanese businesses in Tokyo on November 9, as part of his official visit to Japan.
Sci-tech, innovation to drive Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the Vietnam-Japan Public-Private Forum on Economic, Science and Technology Cooperation in Tokyo on November 9, as part of the top Vietnamese leader’s official visit to Japan.
Vietnam’s tradition of learning contributes to national soft power
The Temple of Literature, a symbol of Vietnam’s longstanding tradition of valuing education and respecting teachers, helps promote the country’s cultural identity and strengthen international exchange, according to an Indian scholar who has worked with Vietnamese partners for more than a decade.
Hanoi exhibition showcases traditional craft village heritage
An exhibition featuring handicrafts from traditional villages and offering visitors opportunities to explore Vietnamese cultural heritage has opened at the Ho Guom Cultural Information Centre in Hanoi, as part of activities marking Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23) and Vietnam Culture Day (November 24).
Party leader meets Vietnamese community, experts in Japan
As part of his official visit to Japan, General Secretary and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, had a meeting with staff of Vietnamese representative offices and a large gathering of overseas Vietnamese in Japan on the afternoon of November 8. The same day, he met with Vietnamese experts and intellectuals working in strategic fields.
Legislative leader attends inauguration of projects at Tan Trao historical site
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, accompanied by his spouse and a working delegation, attended the inauguration ceremony of a revolutionary road and a museum in Tan Trao commune, the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on November 8.
Top Vietnamese leader begins official visit to Japan
General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived in Tokyo on November 8 (local time), beginning an official visit to Japan at the invitation of Japanese State.
Temple of Literature inspires artists across centuries
Temple of Literature, Vietnam’s first national university, has inspired artists for centuries. Their works offer glimpses of different periods in the history of a site deeply rooted in Vietnamese culture.
Technology drives higher value in Quang Ninh's marine economy
The application of science and technology in aquaculture and seafood processing is helping Quang Ninh improve productivity, product quality and economic returns. From storm-resistant cage systems to enzyme-based processing, these innovations are adding value to marine resources and supporting sustainable development of the province's marine economy.
Vietnam, Japan joining hands to shape a shared future
At the invitation of the Japanese State, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay an official visit to Japan from November 8 to 11, 2026.
Unity, strength take centre stage at Vietnam’s National Buddhist Congress
Addressing at the 10th National Buddhist Congress for the 2026-2031 tenure, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man urged delegates to unite the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in purpose and action, address shortcomings and work towards achieving the goals set for the new tenure, while building a dignified and strong organisation.
Vietnamese businesses raise quality standards to boost competitiveness
To compete in international markets, Vietnamese businesses must offer quality products and meet increasingly demanding standards for safety, green production and sustainability. From selecting target markets to securing international certifications, companies are working to improve their products and expand export opportunities.
My Son steps up heritage conservation through green and smart tourism
My Son World Cultural Heritage Site is strengthening international cooperation in restoration while expanding digital applications and green tourism products. The efforts aim to preserve the site's original values, improve visitor experiences and support sustainable tourism development.