NA Standing Committee scrutinises grassroots democracy bill

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers underscored the need to ensure equal and effective exercise of grassroots democracy, particularly among disadvantaged groups and residents in socio-economically disadvantaged areas, while reviewing revisions to the draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level at the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee’s 8th session on November 11.

Presenting a report on the review, explanation and revision to the draft law, Le Thi Nga, Chairwoman of the NA Committee for People’s Aspirations and Supervision, said the committee’s standing members proposed the Government further review and refine several provisions.

Regarding the principles for ensuring the exercise of grassroots democracy rights, the committee proposed clarifying the State's responsibility for introducing policies and creating conditions for disadvantaged groups and people in areas facing socio-economic difficulties to exercise their democratic rights on an equal and substantive basis.

For the set of criteria assessing grassroots democracy implementation, it recommended adding the principles governing their development and application, particularly in relation to people's access to information, their right to participate and their satisfaction.

Nga said assessments must be independent, objective and consistent with the functions and responsibilities of agencies, units and local administrations at all levels. She added that the Government's responsibility for issuing the criteria should also be explicitly stipulated in the law.

On the responsibility to consider and respond to public feedback, the committee called for clearer rules on consolidating and identifying majority opinions when multiple consultation methods are used, ensuring accuracy and avoiding duplication. It also proposed requiring explanations for all public opinions, including minority views grounded in legal and practical considerations, particularly those directly affecting people's legitimate rights and interests.

Commenting on the proportion of people required to propose issues for collective discussion and decision-making, Phan Chi Hieu, Chairman of the NA's Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs, said the draft law sets the threshold at 10% of households in a village or residential area, one-third of officials, civil servants, public employees and workers in an agency or unit, or one-third of a company's workforce.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice President Nguyen Doan Anh asked the drafting agency, the reviewing agency and relevant bodies to thoroughly examine the draft, incorporate feedback and ensure consistency across the legal system.

Earlier, with the unanimous support of all deputies present, the NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on amending and supplementing several articles of Resolution No. 71/2025/UBTVQH15 on the functions, tasks, powers and organisational structure of the Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees of the NA.

At the meeting, the NA Standing Committee also gave opinions on the explanations, incorporation of feedback, and revisions to the draft amended Law on Lawyers./.