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Norway, Nha Trang University explore marine cooperation

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen (front, first from left) and others look at a miniature model of Nha Trang University, Khanh Hoa province, during the visit on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen has highlighted the importance of human creativity and innovation in advancing sustainable aquaculture, saying that technology and investment must be accompanied by curiosity, critical thinking and a willingness to experiment.

He made the remarks during a working visit to Nha Trang University (NTU) on November 11, joined by Norwegian Commercial Counsellor Morten Langsholdt, representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam and some Norwegian businesses.

The visit provided a platform for the two sides to explore cooperation in aquaculture, human resource training, scientific research and marine technology transfer, supporting Vietnam's ambition to become a strong maritime nation of sustainable development.

A highlight was a roundtable on the future of aquaculture, with the participation of lecturers and more than 150 students. Discussions focused on how innovation, technology and skills could improve the sector's efficiency and sustainability, and younger generations' role in shaping its future. Norwegian businesses also shared modern aquaculture technologies currently applied.

Iversen encouraged students to see themselves not only as future workers but also as researchers, entrepreneurs and innovators capable of developing solutions for Vietnam's marine economy.

He noted that nearly three decades of cooperation with NTU reflected the evolution of Norway–Vietnam ties in Khanh Hoa, from development and educational assistance to a broader partnership encompassing knowledge, technology, sustainable aquaculture and business cooperation.

Both countries have strong connections with the sea, which provides not only food and livelihoods but also opportunities for research, innovation and economic growth. These shared interests are particularly evident in Khanh Hoa's efforts to link education, young talent, aquaculture and technology to develop a sustainable marine economy, he said.

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Norwegian Ambassador to Vietnam Stein Iversen exchanges views with students of Nha Trang University on November 11, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

NTU Rector Dr Quach Hoai Nam described the cooperation with Norway as one of the university's most significant international milestones, saying the Norwegian Government's consistent support, as well as academic and technological exchanges, has helped strengthen its core capabilities, accelerate its transformation and raise its profile.

He said that building on 30 years of effective cooperation, NTU hopes to further expand its partnerships with the Norwegian Government, the Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam, UNDP, and Norwegian universities and businesses through several key initiatives.

These include becoming a partner of the Marine Economy Forum (MEF), co-organising and sponsoring major international scientific events, developing new-generation projects, and exploring the establishment of a Vietnam–Norway Centre of Excellence in fisheries and marine aquaculture.

Since 1996, Norwegian educational and research institutions, including the University of Tromso and the University of Bergen, have cooperated with NTU, with total funding reaching 65 million NOK (about 6.8 million USD).

The support has covered training, research and capacity building in aquaculture, fisheries economics, biotechnology, fishing technology, marine ecosystem management and climate change.

It has also contributed to the development of one doctoral and three master's programmes, trained 27 PhD holders and nine postdoctoral researchers, and supported more than 200 international scientific publications. Nearly 1,000 Vietnamese scientists and management officials have benefited from these programmes, he added./.

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