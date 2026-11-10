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An Giang steps up personnel training for APEC 2027

The training courses aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies,

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)
An overview of the training course (Photo: VNA)

An Giang (VNA) – Training courses on APEC and international integration are being held in the Phu Quoc special zone from November 9-14 to develop a professional workforce equipped with knowledge of international standards and local cultural identity for APEC 2027.

Jointly organised by the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports and the University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, the courses bring together 150 participants, including officials, civil servants, public employees, youth volunteers and representatives of local communities in Phu Quoc.

Vietnam will host the 27th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting and related conferences and activities in 2027, with Phu Quoc selected to host the event's most important activities.

The event is significant to Vietnam's external relations, affirming its growing role, standing and international prestige while offering an opportunity to promote the country's image, people and culture, as well as those of An Giang and Phu Quoc, to international friends.

For An Giang, hosting APEC activities is both an honour and a major responsibility. Alongside infrastructure development, security, transport, environmental protection and technical preparations, the province has identified human resource development as a priority, focusing on international knowledge, local cultural understanding and professional communication skills.

Le Thi Pha Ca, Deputy Director of the An Giang Department of Culture and Sports, said the training courses are a practical step towards developing and improving human resources for APEC 2027.

They aim to equip participants with essential knowledge of APEC and international integration, enhance their understanding of Vietnam's and An Giang's positions in the global integration process, and introduce the history, culture and traditions of An Giang and Phu Quoc, alongside the cultures, customs and communication practices of APEC member economies, she added.

Beyond providing knowledge, the programme seeks to foster an international integration mindset, professional working practices, communication skills and a service-oriented attitude. Each participant is expected to serve as an ambassador and cultural representative of An Giang during APEC activities, she said.

The specialised programme combines classroom instruction with practical exercises and field surveys. Its core content covers the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, international community perspectives on host economies, Phu Quoc's role in ensuring the event's success, and the responsibilities of local authorities, businesses and communities.

Participants also learn about APEC member economies, cultural differences and international communication practices, including communication in multilateral settings, recognising potential risks and appropriate conduct in the APEC context.

Another component focuses on An Giang's history, culture and regional position, Phu Quoc's transformation from a local tourist destination into an international one, and ways to introduce the locality to international visitors while preserving its image.

Field surveys at several locations across Phu Quoc will familiarise participants with the special zone's attractions and local conditions.

Improving workforce quality while preserving cultural identity will help ensure that APEC 2027 activities in Phu Quoc are organised safely and professionally, contributing to the event's success and leaving a positive impression on international delegates and visitors./.

Đỗ Thị Mai Hiên
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#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #NQ10 #APEC 2027 #Phu Quoc #An Giang #APEC Vietnam #human resources for APEC 2027 An Giang
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