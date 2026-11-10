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Gia Lai bundles tourism, trade push around 2027 APEC ISOM

The central province of Gia Lai will stage a series of cultural, tourism, trade and experiential activities in early December, tied to the APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) in Quy Nhon, its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported on November 10.

Quy Nhon Bay, Gia Lai province has emerged as one of the key seaport and logistics hubs in central Vietnam. (Photo: published VNA)
Quy Nhon Bay, Gia Lai province has emerged as one of the key seaport and logistics hubs in central Vietnam. (Photo: published VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The central province of Gia Lai will stage a series of cultural, tourism, trade and experiential activities in early December, tied to the APEC 2027 Informal Senior Officials' Meeting (ISOM) in Quy Nhon, its Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism reported on November 10.

The Visit Vietnam Year - Gia Lai 2026 closing ceremony is slated for the evening of December 6, while the ISOM APEC 2027 is set for December 7-9 at the provincial Convention Centre.

Rather than staging standalone events, the province is packaging them as a connected series to tap the presence of international delegations, central and local officials, businesses and media for Gia Lai image and investment promotion.

A key plan is showcasing culture, tourism, OCOP products, farm produce, coffee, cuisine and local specialities to ISOM delegates, an effort to bring Gia Lai’s distinctive values to foreign visitors through direct experience.

The province will run Famtrip and Presstrip events and destination connections for travel firms, media, digital content creators and delegates. Survey routes will highlight destinations in Quy Nhon ward and nearby areas, with short sightseeing trips being studied for ISOM delegates.

Gia Lai expects an international cruise ship at Quy Nhon Port on December 4 and a charter train at Dieu Tri Station on December 9, which aim to widen access for international visitors and link transport modes with local destinations and tourism services.

Showcasing coffee, farm produce, OCOP goods and local cuisine at conference-related activities also creates product promotion, business matching and partner-seeking opportunities. This will position Gia Lai not only on landscapes and heritage but also on production, processing and products capable of going deeper into international markets.

Communications will be a central task before, during and after the events. Beyond central and local press and TV, the province will lean on digital platforms, social media, short videos, livestreams and content creators.

The provincial People’s Committee has decided to hold the Visit Vietnam Year closing ceremony in Quy Nhon, instead of Pleiku, to welcome ISOM activities, according to the department. A semi-realistic show using laser, mapping and drone light will blend Central Highlands forest imagery with coastal colours while honouring gong heritage, local culture and integration. Staging it just before ISOM also extends media momentum and public interest.

It told departments, localities and firms to prepare infrastructure, transport, environment, health, security, communications and service quality. Tourism companies are encouraged to build products, tours and stimulus programmes, lift service standards and join market connections.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will coordinate ISOM APEC 2027 activities in Quy Nhon. The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will lead promotion, destination connections and introductions of cultural, tourism, and local products. Other departments and localities will ensure conditions within their mandates.

Pairing the APEC event series with the Visit Vietnam Year closing is a chance for Gia Lai to pitch itself as a diverse development space with cultural identity, tourism potential and agricultural, trade and service advantages, and signal its integration push, stronger linkages and competitiveness./.

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