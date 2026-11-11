Japanese media widely cover top Vietnamese leader ’s visit

Tokyo (VNA) – Japanese media have continued extensive coverage of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam’s activities in Japan, highlighting his meetings with representatives of leading financial institutions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, witnessing of cooperation agreement signing and participation in cultural exchanges.



Jiji Press reported on November 11 that the top Vietnamese leader visited the TSE, meeting CEO of Japan Exchange Group (JPX), Inc. Yamaji Hiromi and executives of major Japanese financial institutions to call for investment in the Southeast Asian nation.



In an article titled “Vietnam leader visits Tokyo Stock Exchange”, it noted that General Secretary and President Lam rang the bell, a ceremony traditionally held to mark events such as the listing of a new company or the first trading session of the year.



Regarding bilateral economic cooperation, Nikkei Asia reported that Vietnam and Japan signed agreements to strengthen collaboration in energy, artificial intelligence (AI) and other fields. The agreements, involving businesses, ministries and government agencies from both countries, were signed on November 9 as Vietnam rapidly emerges as a high-tech manufacturing hub in semiconductors and electronics.



The newspaper noted that companies, including Google, are expanding production in Vietnam to diversify supply chains, contributing to the country’s economic growth.



For energy cooperation, Nikkei Asia said that Vietnam aims to put a nuclear power plant into operation by 2035, partly to reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels while ensuring a stable and cleaner baseload electricity supply. The two countries are also expected to cooperate on deploying small modular reactor (SMR) technology in Vietnam as early as 2040.



Citing Vaibhav Saxena, senior foreign counsel at law firm Vilaf, the newspaper said “Vietnam's interest in SMRs is best understood as part of a broader strategy to secure reliable, low-carbon power for its next phase of industrial growth.”



It added that stronger energy cooperation with Vietnam is in line with several priorities of Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.



Meanwhile, Kanagawa Television covered the top Vietnamese leader’s visit to Kanagawa prefecture, where he met with Governor Kuroiwa Yuji.



It quoted Kuroiwa as saying that he sincerely thanks the top Vietnamese leader for visiting Kanagawa prefecture during his first visit to Japan as General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and that he hopes to further promote exchanges between the two sides through cultural activities.



Given Vietnam’s increasingly important role for Japan, he values the opportunity to serve as a bridge between the two countries and wishes to sustain and further develop the momentum of cooperation.



In response to the Governor’s expectations, General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that cooperation and exchanges will make positive contributions to the friendship between Vietnam and Kanagawa prefecture, as well as between Vietnam and Japan.



Earlier, Japanese media have also reported on an exhibition of sculptures by Vietnamese and Japanese artists in Yokohama city.



Kyodo News published an article titled “Sculptures by Japanese, Vietnamese artists on display in Yokohama,” noting that Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of General Secretary and President Lam, attended the opening ceremony.



It cited Kanagawa Governor Kuroiwa as saying that he hopes this exhibition will help deepen mutual understanding and promote exchanges between the two nations./.

VNA