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Malaysia launches official website for SEA Games 2027

Malaysia officially launched the official website for SEA Games 2027 at www.seagamesmalaysia2027.org on November 10.

Malaysia's official website for SEA Games 2027 (Screenshot photo)
Malaysia's official website for SEA Games 2027 (Screenshot photo)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Cybersecurity has been made a top priority in the development of the official website for SEA Games 2027, according to Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

Speaking at a press conference to officially launch the website - www.seagamesmalaysia2027.org on November 10, Taufiq said the platform has been built to strictly comply with established cybersecurity standards, ensuring it remains resilient, safe and secure from attacks.

The country wants to make sure that the website complies with set standards and is resilient against cyber warfare, he noted. He said that the website features real-time updates, displaying competition results and medal standings immediately after each event concludes.

It was designed to be user- and media-friendly and easily accessible to everyone, he affirmed, adding that above all, there must be no delays or unexpected problems.

Developed by Malaysia as host of SEA Games 2027, the official website will serve as the main digital platform for disseminating information about the Games, scheduled for September 18-29, 2027 and the 14th ASEAN Para Games, to be held from October 17-23, 2027.

The 34th SEA Games will feature 473 events across four locations in Malaysia, including Kuala Lumpur and the states of Sarawak, Johor and Penang./.

VNA
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