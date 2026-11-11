NEU urged to rank among world’s top 150 universities by 2030

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended a ceremony in Hanoi on November 11 marking the 70th anniversary of the National Economics University (NEU) (1956-2026), during which he asked the university to strive to rank among the world’s top 150 universities in selected fields by 2030 and top 100 by 2035, and become an internationally renowned university by 2045.



The PM noted that since its establishment in 1956, the NEU has firmly established itself as one of the country’s leading reputable institutions for education and research in economics, management and business administration.



It has a large student body and an extensive alumni network, with graduates holding key positions in organisations and businesses across various sectors. The university has also been at the forefront of reforming higher education in economics and management, particularly in international integration in training quality, with 88 programmes meeting international accreditation standards.



The Government leader stressed that the country’s new stage of development placed increasingly high and comprehensive demands on reforming its development model and growth drivers, improving labour productivity and national competitiveness. Against the backdrop of rapid and complex global changes, intensifying strategic competition and emerging technologies constantly reshaping production, business and governance, the economy needed to enhance its adaptability, resilience and autonomy while generating greater added value.



He called on the university to fully recognise its mission and responsibility in meeting the demands of the country’s new development phase; fundamentally renew its thinking and approach; and make a rapid and decisive shift from traditional training models to a modern university model that closely integrates education, scientific research, innovation and policy consultancy.



It should focus on training high-quality human resources to meet the country’s development needs in the new context and take a more proactive role in research and deeper engagement in policymaking.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

To achieve these goals, the PM asked the university to prioritise the training of talented people and high-quality human resources for the economy; reform its teaching methods to develop problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt flexibly to practical circumstances; and shift decisively from providing training based on what the university has to what the country needs. It should integrate artificial intelligence, digital skills and digital capabilities into its curricula, focus on training leaders, managers and entrepreneurs with the capacity to lead, and attach importance to cultivating independent thinking and integrity, honesty and transparency in research.



He urged the university to raise the quality of scientific research and truly become a leading centre for policy consultancy and review in the country, stressing that each research output should deliver substantive value and be highly feasible, directly serving socioeconomic development, with practical effectiveness and benefits for people and businesses serving as the ultimate measures of success.



PM Hung called for the early establishment of innovation incubators and funds, strong interdisciplinary research teams and, eventually, research centres with regional standing.



In addition, the leader called for reforming the university’s governance model and methods, promoting digital transformation and investing in modern, synchronised facilities.



He further stressed the need to expand international cooperation and establish the university as a destination for intellectuals and talented people.



The PM asked ministries, agencies and Hanoi city to provide practical and effective support to the university, creating favourable conditions for it to fulfil its assigned tasks and pursue further development.



At the ceremony, on behalf of the Party and State, PM Hung presented the First-Class Labour Order to the NEU in recognition of its outstanding achievements in scientific research, technology transfer and the training of high-quality human resources. He also presented the Government’s Emulation Flag to the university in recognition of its leading performance in the 2025 emulation movement launched by the Ministry of Education and Training.



Earlier, Prime Minister Hung and delegates visited the NEU’s exhibition area and library, and wrote commemorative messages in the guestbook to mark the university’s 70th anniversary./.