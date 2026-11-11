Chilean President and spouse to pay official visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 15 to 17.
The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse./.
"Vietnam is part of my life": The story of a 60-year Chile–Vietnam friendship
"Vietnam is part of my life," affirmed Patricia Abarzua Munoz, emphasising that the friendship between the Chilean and Vietnamese peoples is built on shared values and mutual respect.