Politics

Chilean President and spouse to pay official visit to Vietnam

Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 15 to 17.

Hanoi (VNA) – Chilean President José Antonio Kast and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from November 15 to 17.

The visit will be made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse./.

VNA
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