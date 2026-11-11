Business

Vietnam steps up cooperation with leading Japanese corporations

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)
Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung holds working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations on November 10 to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry (Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung on November 10 held working sessions with leaders of major Japanese corporations, including Sojitz, Shin-Etsu and Iwatani, to discuss investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT).

During the meetings, which were held as part of the official visit to Japan by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, Hung spoke highly of economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, highlighting the important role of Japanese businesses in developing production, transferring technology and strengthening supply chain linkages in Vietnam.

Hung affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to cooperation with capable corporations possessing advanced technologies, and expects investment activities to contribute to sustainable development, capacity building for domestic enterprises and training of high-quality human resources.

Highlighting Vietnam’s goals to become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045, the minister said that to achieve these, the country considers industrial restructuring towards greater autonomy in materials, technology and production, higher localisation rates and stronger industrial value chains as especially important.

Particular attention is being paid to developing integrated value chains, from exploiting and deeply processing critical minerals to manufacturing and distributing high-value-added industrial products, thereby helping enhance the economy's competitiveness and self-reliance, he stressed.

He also provided the Japanese corporations with information on Vietnam’s policies, strategies and conditions for cooperation in developing the critical mineral industry.

Representatives of the firms thanked the Vietnamese Government and the MOIT for creating favourable conditions for their stable investment and business operations, particularly in mineral, chemical and permanent magnet manufacturing industries.

After reporting on their operations and development strategies, the corporations expressed their interest in expanding cooperation and exploring further investment opportunities in Vietnam’s mineral industry.

Hung called on them to enhance connections with Vietnam’s specialised agencies, research institutions and businesses to identify practical cooperation opportunities and help develop stable and sustainable strategic mineral supply chains in compliance with the laws of both countries.

He also encouraged the corporations to explore and turn investment cooperation opportunities in Vietnam into reality, ensuring technology transfer and deep processing of critical minerals, among other requirements, to establish supply chains in the country.

The MOIT stands ready to engage, coordinate and create favourable conditions, in accordance with Vietnamese law, for Japanese investors to operate effectively and sustainably, the minister affirmed.

The same day, Hung had a working session with Daiki Mihara, Executive Officer in charge of automobile operations at Honda Motor Co. Ltd, during which he lauded the firm's contributions to Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the past 30 years, particularly in motorcycle and automobile manufacturing and sale.

Honda’s operations have helped with job creation, industrial growth and the development of domestic supply chains, he said, calling on the company to deepen ties with local suppliers, expand investment and production, and develop hybrid vehicles in line with Vietnam’s drive towards a modern, self-reliant and sustainable automobile industry.

He also highlighted tax incentives for hybrid vehicles under the Law on Special Consumption Tax, effective from January 1, 2026, and expressed his hope that Honda will expand manufacturing, research and technology development in Vietnam./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Japanese corporations #mineral industry #Ministry of Industry and Trade #Sojitz #Shin-Etsu #Honda Japan Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Finance Minister Ngo Van Tuan (right) meets with his Japanese counterpart Katayama Katsuki on November 10. (Photo: The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance)

Vietnam, Japan discuss cooperation in finance and strategic sectors

The two ministers exchanged views on the socio-economic development of their respective countries, as well as cooperation within the ASEAN-Japan framework and multilateral initiatives. They highlighted the importance of closer coordination to enhance their countries’ roles and voices at regional and international forums.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) presents a souvenir to Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Maeda Tadashi in Tokyo on November 10. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam strengthens cooperation with Japan Bank for International Cooperation

Tuan expected JBIC to help promote investment flows from Japan into Vietnam, with priority given to large-scale projects in green energy, smart infrastructure, semiconductors and high-tech electronics, as well as projects with spillover effects that enable Vietnamese businesses to participate more deeply in global supply and value chains.

See more

The MOU signing ceremony between Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) on November 11, 2026 (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Vietnam, RoK cooperate in robot industry

Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) and the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) will establish a cooperation framework based on their respective capabilities, strengths and networks in industry, academia, research and development (R&D).

The opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Food Industry Exhibition 2026 (Vietnam Foodexpo 2026) on November 11 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam Foodexpo 2026 brings together more than 500 leading enterprises from over 20 provinces and cities nationwide, alongside large national pavilions representing more than 20 countries and territories. Exhibitors are showcasing over 700 booths, creating a platform for leading technologies, products and solutions from the global food industry.

Processing frozen mangos for export in An Giang province (Photo: VNA)

Vegetable, fruit export boom hinges on technology

Pham Quoc Liem, General Director of U&I Agricultural JSC (Unifarm), said Vietnam needs chain-linked models for each key product, with clear roles for lead enterprises and clear responsibilities and benefits for stakeholders. The State should issue coordination policies and preferential credit support to build standardised raw material zones with stable productivity and quality. Research, development and commercialisation of competitive varieties will add further momentum.

At the rice handover record signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese company hands over 1,500 tonnes of rice to Cuban partner

Vietnamese rice producer AgriVMA has expanded its cultivation area from 1,000ha to more than 2,500ha across the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Granma, Sancti Spiritus and Villa Clara. Its CT16 hybrid rice variety has achieved yields of more than 7 tonnes of fresh paddy per hectare.

A ballpoint pen production line at Thien Long Group in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City steps up efforts to unlock growth drivers

The municipal People's Committee has identified the year-end period as crucial to mobilising more than 1.2 quadrillion VND (46.7 billion USD) for development investment, boosting traditional and new growth drivers, and removing bottlenecks related to land, planning, site clearance, construction materials and investment procedures.

At the business networking programme between Vietnamese and Polish enterprises in Ho Chi Minh City on November 10. (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Poland promotes trade, culinary culture in Ho Chi Minh City

The “Taste Europe!” programme is part of a series of promotional activities aimed at demonstrating that European food products represent not only high quality but also a commitment to environmental responsibility, Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Joanna Skoczek said.